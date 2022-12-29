Kate Hudson, daughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, on nepotism in Hollywood: “It doesn’t matter”





Kate Hudson has been part of Hollywood’s elite, acting since the late 1990s and currently starring in the Netflix hit ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’. She was also raised by two of Hollywood’s biggest stars: her mother Goldie Hawn and her stepfather Kurt Russell, whom she affectionately calls “Pa.” Some might call her “nepo-baby,” but Hudson doesn’t really care how you categorize her. “The nepotism stuff, I mean…I don’t care. I watch my kids and I was a family of storytellers. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it won’t change anything,” she said. told The Independent about the widely circulated term “nepo-baby” used to describe the children of successful actors and actresses. The conversation about nepotism in Hollywood has intensified since New York Magazine ran its cover story last month on the industry’s biggest nepotist babies, which included Dakota Johnson, Maude Apatow and Zo Kravitz. KATE HUDSON ON CO-PARENTING HIS THREE CHILDREN WITH THREE DIFFERENT FATHERS: ‘I FEEL LIKE WE KILL IT’ “I actually think there are other industries where his [more common]” Hudson says of the nepotism. “Maybe the modeling.” Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend, model and actress Vanessa Paradis, is a successful model who often campaigns for Chanel. She is also on the cover of New York Magazine. “I see him in business more than I see him in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been to business meetings where I like, wait, whose kid is that? Like, that person doesn’t know anything,” added Hudson. “I don’t care where you’re from, or what your relationship to the company is if you work hard and kill it, it doesn’t matter.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Growing up, Hudson actually thought having Hawn and Russell as parents was a hindrance. “I think a lot of directors and producers didn’t want to hire me because they didn’t want [my parents] to become what the movie was about, I remember Cameron Crowe saying it wasn’t like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell showed up at his door in, like, trench coats, pointing a gun to his head and the putting me in the movie. That’s not how it all works,” she said. Hudson starred in Crowe’s 2000 film “Almost Famous.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP At the time, Hudson was one of the few actors whose famous parents auditioned for movies. “It was me, maybe Gwyneth,” she said, referring to her friend Gwyneth Paltrow, daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow. “I felt so lucky to have coins,” she said. Two of Hudson’s brothers, Oliver and Wyatt, are also in the industry.

