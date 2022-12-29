Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn step up to deliver shows as Bollywood goes big in 2023

The year 2022 will go down as a defining phase for the Hindi film industry, during which its most trusted movie stars crashed on the big screen. It’s not acclaim that has eluded Bollywood – as even in a lackluster year it has managed to deliver critical darlings – but box office glory that has remained largely absent. According to several industry experts, based on Hindi Movie Stars Report Card 2022, the writing is on the wall: Go big or go home.

After the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the Hindi film industry restarted its activities on a shattering note with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, the latest Diwali. Ironically, 2022 closed with another Shetty director, Ranveer Singh with Cirkus, opening to disastrous numbers and on course to become a major box office dud.

Between Sooryavanshi and Cirkus, Bollywood only managed to deliver super hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi by Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali, comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by Anees Bazmee, Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji directed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri and Ajay Devgn.-featuring Drishyam 2.

A simple reading of what worked for Bollywood in 2022 yields an obvious answer: that the future of the industry and its movie stars is franchise movies or the promise of a big-screen experience.

Exponent Vishek Chauhan tells indianexpress.com that stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan must now do “branded entertainment and franchises only”.

“If they do originals, they need to raise their stakes and go all out. Don’t play it safe. Invest heavy money, make it big and not like a small calculated project. If you want to bring audiences to theaters, dazzle them with the scale. Even in Hollywood, Tom Cruise works a lot in Mission Impossible and Top Gun, but his original movies are struggling.

“You can get into smaller films, even do an OTT project, but they have to shoot box office shots first. Theatrical entertainment, to this day, seems to be entirely branded entertainment,” he says.

Vishek thinks the use of franchise cinema should be there “to jump-start the market” as audiences in 2022 have given a clear signal about what they want to see on the big screen.

In 2022, Aamir Khan returns to the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha, four years after his failed Thugs of Hindostan. To put things into perspective, Laal Singh Chaddha’s Lifetime Collection – a film that received mostly positive reviews – was slightly above the opening day of Thugs, a film that was filmed on its first day. even.

Hrithik Roshan’s big-screen outing, Vikram Vedha, three years after his career’s biggest hit, War, also flopped at the box office despite critical acclaim. Ajay Devgn, before tasting success with 200 crore plus Drishyam 2, failed twice with Track 34 and Comedy Thank God.

Ranbir Kapoor, who had given a miss with Shamshera, delivered one of the biggest hits of the year with his epic fantasy show Brahmastra. If Rohit Shetty failed this year with an original comedy like Cirkus, he will revive with his next, Singham Again, the third installment in the hit franchise.

“Once the market is back to a good level, where there’s strong momentum with four-five blockbusters, then we can squeeze in an experiment, a little little movie. But now you have to do big movies. Even at Hollywood, your big-ticket branded franchise entertainment draws large numbers, from Avatar, Marvel to Maverik, nothing else,” Vishek adds.

Shah Rukh Khan is the first star, which will arrive at the 2023 box office with his actor Pathaan, who is part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe of the Salman’s Tiger and Hrithik’s War franchises. Shah Rukh will follow with Jawan, his first collaboration with box office favorite Atlee, a filmmaker known for giving blockbusters in Tamil.

A filmmaker on condition of anonymity shared with indianexpress.com that it was time Shah Rukh moved on to films that would ‘justify’ his star attraction. “There’s no denying he’s had a bad last decade. He dabbled in comedies, action, romance, and then experimented with Fan and Zero, which to me would have worked in his favour. he had delivered three or four blockbusters.

“But absent that and only experiences, even if he ventured a star at this point in his career, his flops looked huge. There was constant chatter in the industry that a star like him should make big movies that can guarantee the box office. If his alignment indicates so, there is no need to worry.

While Pathaan and Jawan are the obvious big-budget films, Shah Rukh also has a Dunki, the next director from filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film, which is scheduled for release in December 2023, is said to be a comedy-drama. It’s the only non-event film choice in Shah Rukh’s lineup and Vishek says the film can actually be a “case study”.

“Rajkumar Hirani has been the darling of urban audiences, his films are smart and dramatic. At least right now the situation is not the same. Expect him to make crazy numbers like he had done before the pandemic is unfair.

“The film will be a good test case. That may change of course, if Rajkumar Hirani escalates it on a grand scale, if it’s promoted as a must-have original film, just like Brahmastra did, then we’ll see where it goes,” adds Vishek.

If Shah Rukh goes all out with his films, so does Salman. The mainstream favorite superstar is said to feature in the large-scale comedy-drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and will follow with his Diwali release, Tiger 3. Ajay will return in 2023 with his highly anticipated sports drama Maidaan and Bholaa, remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi . Devgn reportedly intends to turn Bholaa into a franchise.

Vishek says the shift in terms of stars only choosing large-scale movies is because they know – and some witnessed it firsthand after their films were bombed in 2022 – that audiences have become ” disciplining”.

“Previously they also watched Ayushmann Khurrana film, but now his theatrical reputation has suffered. Not only him, but Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal are also not theatrical. The only way for them to work in theaters is to be part of a franchise as well. If Vicky does Uri 2, it’s a guaranteed opening. When Ayushmann comes with Dream Girl 2 and Rajkummar comes with Stree 2, they’ll give openings. But if they do a new movie original, it will be difficult.

“What Shah Rukh needs to do is dig into his filmography and his franchises to pull off. After Pathaan, why not a Don? For Salman, why not a Dabangg after Tiger? It’s high time for Hrithik to return to Krrish, or a war 2. It’s the only way forward.

But the big exits of Hindi movie stars will not be easy. Post-pandemic, and especially after the success of Southern films like Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Kantara, audiences are used to a certain level of “mass” films that Bollywood filmmakers failed to capture. to propose.

A business source shares that the mass genre is where Bollywood needs to work hardest if it wants to succeed there. “It’s very simple; the definition of mass films is often misunderstood. You can’t take your audience for granted by giving away trash on behalf of the masses. There’s a reason Shamshera, Heropanti 2, Satyameva Jayate 2 didn’t work. They were just lazy bad movies. If the stars repeat the same mistake of randomly signing anything on behalf of the masses and the spectacle, then the results will be no different.

To put things into perspective, Bollywood had a steady stream of mainstream movies throughout the 90s and mid-2000s, which slowly started to fade and were eventually wiped out after 2010. Aamir Khan, aka Vishek, were instrumental in the rise of urban audiences. centered content.

“Dil Chahta Hai (2001) was an important film for Bollywood because it showed the power of urban audiences, where niche audiences pretended to muscle up. After that movie there was a flood of new age directors, all of a sudden your cash cow, masala movies, your larger than life movies and big comedies slowly started to fade away.

“The frequency started to drop drastically. We finally got our first urban blockbuster with 3 Idiots (2009), which actually didn’t do well in small towns at all, where it did marginal business. The movie that did really well that year in those sectors was Salman’s Wanted.

Bollywood had a great phase from 2009 to 2019 where the quality of content skyrocketed. Every major star and actor happily experimented. Hrithik did Guzaarish (2010), Aamir did Dangal, Salman had Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Akshay found his new rhythm with a more favorable audience at the outgoing multiplex to watch his films after Special 26 (2013).

“In all of this, your mass base has begun to erode. Salman would make a movie, then we had a Tiger Shroff, then a Milap Zaveri became a hit. Bollywood had stopped making movies for the masses to watch. But with COVID, Bollywood is in the phase where Hollywood was in 2008, when they released Iron Man.

“The movie changed the concept of a great movie, there was a ‘wonder-ization’ of the traditional theatrical space. After that, Hollywood didn’t look. Will Smith, Adam Sandler, Will Farrell, are all died after Iron Man and never got their groove back. Stars died and that’s what happened with COVID in Bollywood,” adds Vishek.

The 2022 verdict is out, that just having stars in a project doesn’t guarantee an opening, forget about success. Audiences don’t go out to watch movies in theaters unless they feel confident, usually after multiple confirmations via a movie’s trailer and songs.