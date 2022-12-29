‘Glass Onion’ and Others Show Hollywood’s Appetite for Eating the Rich

Comment this story Comment

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery repeatedly practically begs its audience to dissect its title footage. Although Glass Onion literally refers to an enormous glass pavilion on the fictional private island of billionaire Miles Brons, it just as easily serves as a metaphor for the thin-skinned man himself, his carefully constructed personality so delicate as could break at any moment.

Played by Edward Norton, Miles is perhaps the biggest target in Glass Onion, the second installment in a franchise launched by Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunit Knives Out, which follows suit with a timely review from the upper echelon. While the original film ridiculed Trump-era politics, Glass Onion, now streaming on Netflix, comes near the end of a year plagued by billionaire fatigue. An aversion to the mega-rich has seeped into all manner of entertainment, even that produced by major studios.

Class satire isn’t new to Hollywood, but the urge to stick with tech billionaires pairs well with industries more recent storytelling obsession with scammers. Consider the specific resonance of a character like Miles, whose famous flair for innovation quickly turns out to be a bit of a fluke. The film draws clear lines between him and real-life figures such as Elon Musk, whose recently launched tenure as CEO of Twitter has been rocky to say the least, or cryptocurrency guru Sam Bankman-Fried, who was charged with fraud after the quick death. of his company FTX.

Is there something in the air? Maybe it’s the stink of the billionaire mood change, like Vox recently formulated itco-opting an ironic term popularized earlier this year by the New York magazine that describes a substantial shift in cultural trends or attitudes. It was the year the billionaires showed who they really were, reads a caption on the Vox story, which at one point links to a September Atlantic article that clearly indicates: The texts of Elon Musks break the myth of the genius of technology.

And with that echo of broken glass, we return to Miles and his fragile ego. He invites an unlikely group of friends to his island, including the governor of Connecticut (Kathryn Hahn) and a dope socialite (Kate Hudson) who’s made a lot of money selling sweatpants. The most notable attendees are Miless’ estranged business partner Cassandra Andi Brand (Janelle Mone), Mark Zuckerberg’s Eduardo Saverin, and Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who gets a surprise invite.

The crew reunites for a murder mystery game weekend in which Miles positions himself as the victim, like a version of Clue where Mr. Boddy watches over all the detectives first-hand. His friends accept the premise but acknowledge that things are rarely that simple with someone like Miles. His relationships are transactional; his money fuels their individual efforts, so what does he want from them?

It’s a good question, another version of which takes place in HBO’s final season The White Lotus, which aired its finale earlier this month. Created by Mike White, the anthology series is set in various White Lotus resorts around the world. Among the Sicilian vacationers in season 2 are businessman Cameron Sullivan (Theo James), who comes from the money and now works in the world of rapacious investing, and his roommate Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe), who recently sold his business for quite a large sum.

White class criticism extends beyond discipline; it’s unclear what kind of work Ethan does, just that he’s amassed enough wealth to persuade Cameron and his wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy), that they have enough in common with Ethan and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza ), to insist they join them in Italy. Harper operates early on as the public’s substitute, a labor lawyer who gets blank stares from Cameron and Daphne when she suggests they’re all experiencing the end of the world.

She asks Ethan over and over again: Why did Cameron invite them here? What does he want?

The answer probably has something to do with money. But to a greater extent than in the first season, which explores the structural inequalities between wealthy beach vacationers and Native Hawaiian members of the resort staff, The White Lotus is much more concerned with the psychology involved. What is it about Cameron that drives his habit of constantly belittling Ethan, who has always been smarter than his most popular friend? How do insecurities show up in a friendship between two grown men?

Such self-esteem issues can harm any sort of relationship, but the series proposes that they eat the rich and ambitious alive. In an episode of Fresh Air earlier this month, White told host Terry Gross that this most recent season largely suggests that when you’re wealthy and don’t have situational problems with money, your problems become existential.

You have all the tools to understand your life, and you can’t understand your life, White said, adding that if you’re in heaven and you feel like something’s missing or you’re melancholy or you are tortured, you know that it is not the ambient nature of what is happening, it is something in you.

The White Lotus relaxes as the bodies pile up

His lyrics are reminiscent of the deeply morose nature of, say, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), the fallen No. 1 boy in the family of ruthless media moguls portrayed in HBO’s Succession. They also ring true in Swedish filmmaker Ruben Stlunds’ classy satire Triangle of Sadness, which hit on similar truths about how wealth works in the Western world.

The conflict first arises in Triangle of Sadness at a restaurant where high fashion models Yaya (Charlbi Dean) and Carl (Harris Dickinson) are arguing over who should pay for their dinner. It’s more about principle than money itself, Carl insists at the start of an argument that comes to encompass the politics of sexuality as well. Later in the film, in circumstances where money can no longer serve as a distraction, it becomes apparent how aimless Yaya and Carl are.

What do the mega-rich really want? For Miles Bron, the answer is consistent for his close friends and the general public: unwavering acceptance and adoration. As the true mystery of Glass Onion’s unforeseen murder unfolds, the characters of Mone and Craigs also peel back the layers of Miless. The biggest reveal turns out not to be the identity of the murderer, or even the methodology involved, but rather how simple it is to shatter the illusions of personal grandeur that often accompany wealth.