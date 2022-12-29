Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery repeatedly practically begs its audience to dissect its title footage. Although Glass Onion literally refers to an enormous glass pavilion on the fictional private island of billionaire Miles Brons, it just as easily serves as a metaphor for the thin-skinned man himself, his carefully constructed personality so delicate as could break at any moment.
Entertainment
‘Glass Onion’ and Others Show Hollywood’s Appetite for Eating the Rich
Played by Edward Norton, Miles is perhaps the biggest target in Glass Onion, the second installment in a franchise launched by Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunit Knives Out, which follows suit with a timely review from the upper echelon. While the original film ridiculed Trump-era politics, Glass Onion, now streaming on Netflix, comes near the end of a year plagued by billionaire fatigue. An aversion to the mega-rich has seeped into all manner of entertainment, even that produced by major studios.
Class satire isn’t new to Hollywood, but the urge to stick with tech billionaires pairs well with industries more recent storytelling obsession with scammers. Consider the specific resonance of a character like Miles, whose famous flair for innovation quickly turns out to be a bit of a fluke. The film draws clear lines between him and real-life figures such as Elon Musk, whose recently launched tenure as CEO of Twitter has been rocky to say the least, or cryptocurrency guru Sam Bankman-Fried, who was charged with fraud after the quick death. of his company FTX.
Is there something in the air? Maybe it’s the stink of the billionaire mood change, like Vox recently formulated itco-opting an ironic term popularized earlier this year by the New York magazine that describes a substantial shift in cultural trends or attitudes. It was the year the billionaires showed who they really were, reads a caption on the Vox story, which at one point links to a September Atlantic article that clearly indicates: The texts of Elon Musks break the myth of the genius of technology.
And with that echo of broken glass, we return to Miles and his fragile ego. He invites an unlikely group of friends to his island, including the governor of Connecticut (Kathryn Hahn) and a dope socialite (Kate Hudson) who’s made a lot of money selling sweatpants. The most notable attendees are Miless’ estranged business partner Cassandra Andi Brand (Janelle Mone), Mark Zuckerberg’s Eduardo Saverin, and Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who gets a surprise invite.
The crew reunites for a murder mystery game weekend in which Miles positions himself as the victim, like a version of Clue where Mr. Boddy watches over all the detectives first-hand. His friends accept the premise but acknowledge that things are rarely that simple with someone like Miles. His relationships are transactional; his money fuels their individual efforts, so what does he want from them?
It’s a good question, another version of which takes place in HBO’s final season The White Lotus, which aired its finale earlier this month. Created by Mike White, the anthology series is set in various White Lotus resorts around the world. Among the Sicilian vacationers in season 2 are businessman Cameron Sullivan (Theo James), who comes from the money and now works in the world of rapacious investing, and his roommate Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe), who recently sold his business for quite a large sum.
White class criticism extends beyond discipline; it’s unclear what kind of work Ethan does, just that he’s amassed enough wealth to persuade Cameron and his wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy), that they have enough in common with Ethan and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza ), to insist they join them in Italy. Harper operates early on as the public’s substitute, a labor lawyer who gets blank stares from Cameron and Daphne when she suggests they’re all experiencing the end of the world.
She asks Ethan over and over again: Why did Cameron invite them here? What does he want?
The answer probably has something to do with money. But to a greater extent than in the first season, which explores the structural inequalities between wealthy beach vacationers and Native Hawaiian members of the resort staff, The White Lotus is much more concerned with the psychology involved. What is it about Cameron that drives his habit of constantly belittling Ethan, who has always been smarter than his most popular friend? How do insecurities show up in a friendship between two grown men?
Such self-esteem issues can harm any sort of relationship, but the series proposes that they eat the rich and ambitious alive. In an episode of Fresh Air earlier this month, White told host Terry Gross that this most recent season largely suggests that when you’re wealthy and don’t have situational problems with money, your problems become existential.
You have all the tools to understand your life, and you can’t understand your life, White said, adding that if you’re in heaven and you feel like something’s missing or you’re melancholy or you are tortured, you know that it is not the ambient nature of what is happening, it is something in you.
The White Lotus relaxes as the bodies pile up
His lyrics are reminiscent of the deeply morose nature of, say, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), the fallen No. 1 boy in the family of ruthless media moguls portrayed in HBO’s Succession. They also ring true in Swedish filmmaker Ruben Stlunds’ classy satire Triangle of Sadness, which hit on similar truths about how wealth works in the Western world.
The conflict first arises in Triangle of Sadness at a restaurant where high fashion models Yaya (Charlbi Dean) and Carl (Harris Dickinson) are arguing over who should pay for their dinner. It’s more about principle than money itself, Carl insists at the start of an argument that comes to encompass the politics of sexuality as well. Later in the film, in circumstances where money can no longer serve as a distraction, it becomes apparent how aimless Yaya and Carl are.
What do the mega-rich really want? For Miles Bron, the answer is consistent for his close friends and the general public: unwavering acceptance and adoration. As the true mystery of Glass Onion’s unforeseen murder unfolds, the characters of Mone and Craigs also peel back the layers of Miless. The biggest reveal turns out not to be the identity of the murderer, or even the methodology involved, but rather how simple it is to shatter the illusions of personal grandeur that often accompany wealth.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/arts-entertainment/2022/12/28/glass-onion-white-lotus-billionaires/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Glass Onion’ and Others Show Hollywood’s Appetite for Eating the Rich
- Twitter users report widespread service disruption
- Here we’ve unboxed 9 fashion capsule wardrobes from top editors to help you inspire your own shopping list.
- FLRAA Challenger Sikorsky Award | Defense News: International Aviation News
- A bomb cyclone in the US is causing wet and windy weather in the UK, the Met Office says. england weather
- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn step up to deliver shows as Bollywood goes big in 2023
- Rain updates, Melbourne weather, Alex Carey’s century
- News wrap-up: Zelenskyy tells Ukrainians their resistance to Russia inspires the world
- On January 6, the witness testified that he saw Mark Meadows burning documents
- COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet, warns U’s Osterholm
- Kate Hudson, daughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, on nepotism in Hollywood: “It doesn’t matter”
- Denver International Airport to review major airlines amid widespread cancellations and delays