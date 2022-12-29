Entertainment
Thank God (2022) | Bollywood Gems
Thank God is a manifestly hinduphobic film which collects several mockery against the faith in its two hours of diffusion.
Under the pretext of humor, he gives a sermon to only followers of Sanatan Dharma on how they should pray, follow their rituals, celebrate festivals, treat their wives and conduct themselves in general.
Didn’t the majority of the country already have enough, with Oh my God! and that Pakistani propaganda called pack?
In Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra plays Ayaan, a morally unscrupulous estate agent who will do anything to make things work his way. He could be loosely described as the modern take on the “Hindu baniya” caricature that Pakistani films have shown for years to poke fun at India.
Ayaan has an afterlife experience, in which ‘CG’ (a modern-day Chitragupta, played by Ajay Devgn) makes him review his good and bad deeds to decide whether he should be sent to hell or earth.
Among the Sins of Ayaans, CG tells how the real estate agent spent money to feed laddoos in Hanumanji instead of using that money to feed beggars outside the temple.
“Even Hanumanji doesn’t like the way you pour water, stick coins and smear vermilion on him. Enough, CG lectures the Hindu audience and adds, ‘To please stones, you killed flowers .”
Watch the scene below:
This scene essentially conveys the message that temples are corrupt and tainted places where stones (murtis of Hindu deities) are preferred over real human beings out of superstition and frequented by the worst of human beings. Well, the Islamist view of the beliefs of Hindus, Jains and Buddhists and their temples is exactly this – that they are the worst of sinners (kafir) and their temples are the sites of Satan (evil) .
It’s not like Bollywood, or Islamists themselves, who condemn these widespread customs and practices in their own community. Many Bollywood actors, including Devgn, regularly visit the Ajmer Sharif, Nizamuddin Auliya and other dargahs, which are also overrun with poor people begging for alms.
These actors ignore these beggars and buy sparkly sheets and other goodies to give to the skeletons in the tombs in the hope that they will grant their wishes! Why doesn’t this wisdom – “to please the skeletons, you killed flowers” – come to their minds then?
Not only do Bollywood “stars” crowd into these dargahs to deliver gifts to the graves, but they also constantly sing their praises in movies. When was the last time a mainstream Bollywood film composed a respectful song about a famous temple?
The mockery of the Hindus in Thank God gets worse. A young boy is shown to accidentally burn down his entire house on Diwali by a firecracker. The scene which is meant to be tragic is almost comedic in the way it is executed, but only those unaware of Bollywood’s centuries-old history Genre “Hindu festival of Manhus” would smile.
In this genre, film after film has used Hindu festivals such as Diwali or Holi as a backdrop for gruesome murders, kidnappings and accidents of those who celebrate them. We believe this genre was popularized by Salim-Javed (writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar).
Watch the related scene in Thank God:
Why do these Bollywood wallahs think they are qualified to tell us how to pray to our deities and celebrate our festivals? Their idea of Diwali is primarily an ethnic-themed party where celebrities get banged. Do they think the rest of the country sees the festival that way too?
In the film, there is also a joke about Ayaans’ mother, who shares posters of Devi Maas on WhatsApp, asking people to forward them.
Does director Inder Kumar expect us to believe that people of one religion deserve ridicule and reform, while others who do the exact same thing but are not Hindus are ideal citizens?
Thankfully, this Diwali release failed miserably at the box office.
