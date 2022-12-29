Entertainment
Hollywood’s Eat-the-Rich satires should have sharper teeth
Spoiler alert for plot points about fools and their money.
It was the year the rich were supposed to be eaten at the movies, anyway. Several movies, and at least one TV show, have set their sights on the oligarchy pulling the strings of the world, promising brutal, if only imagined, rewards that we plebs could cheer from the pit. The results, alas, were less than satisfactory.
Back in May, the Swedish directorRuben Stlundwon first prize at the Cannes Film Festival fortriangle of sadness, a sprawling, dyspeptic comedy that heralded the good old fun of watching zillionaires go to ruin. The film delivers on this premise, up to a point. The central setting, an operatic spitting of vomit and other fluids on a doomed private cruise ship, is grotesquely amusing if not cathartic. So is the sight of a benevolent old couple, enriched by weapon-making, getting blown up by one of their own products. Stlund’s rage is focused and in the right place; it was an ironic (and perhaps hypocritical) thrill to see these dope big cats get dabbed at a festival as absurdly opulent as Cannes.
And yet, the third part oftriangle of sadness starts firing his shots. Or rather, starts hitting all over the place. The film dulls into a nihilist,South Parkian shrug, suggesting that everything and everyone gets corrupted eventually, so what good are the ideals, or principles, or whatever we snowflake-sensitive dorks always harp on about? I don’t doubt thattriangle of sadness despises senseless, callous wealth as much as she says she does, but she also has contempt for everyone else. It’s not really the just us versus them fantasy that I was looking for. I realize that might be the point, but still.
Truly, the most biting and viscerally enjoyable part of the film is its opening, which confuses the ridiculous pretensions of the fashion world. It captures a group of model himbos as they stand gaping and cow-eyed, assailed by questions from a fluent reporter. It’s a lark, but also a familiar target. It is also perhaps the smallest homophobe. Never mind. It still made this gay guy laugh.
Perhaps particular luxury niches, like fashion or food, are the right path to a broader immolation of the ruling class. This was, I think, the approach intended byThe menu, directorMarc Mylods film about an isolated ultra-gourmet restaurant (probably based on the defunct Fviken), where the chef and his assistants prepare a deadly meal. Thousand-Dollar Tasting Menus Are A Perfect Example Of The Great Global Financial Inequalities And The Screenwriters’ IdeaSeth Reiss andDoes TracyTurning such a milieu into a murderous moral lesson was acerbic. In execution, however,The menu hesitate, hesitate, turnRalph Fiennesits praised the psychopathic leader in a mess of personal grudges, when the setup suggests he’s going to exact revenge on behalf of billions of people.
Fiery as the finale ofThe menuperhaps, it feels terribly cramped, even safe. The film strides towards the idea of a bloody rebellion, then scares away its deeper implications. Thus, the film is reduced to a confusing and illogical account of a specific grudge, held bitterly and unjustly. He entertains the idea of a class revenge, but only so far.
It may be true that in the real world it is best to control extreme impulses of revenge. But why can’t dangerous notions of upheaval at least be explored in film? The Hollywood influence is undoubtedly partly responsible. The people behindThe menu are pretty much settled into the machine (like this writer to some extent, to be fair) and so may not want to disrupt their own comfortable surroundings too much. And, at the studio level, there is an aversion to controversy and to insulting one’s social circle.
Three years ago I went to a screening ofKnives out at a film festival in the Hamptons. The swell in the crowd erupted in laughter for the first hour or so ofRian Johnsons humming machine of a thriller. But when it became clearer that the film was, in its own way, making a case against inherited family wealth, that laughter obviously died down. I’m sure I was projecting some of that, was it really as quiet as I remembered? but there was a distinct change to the piece, a change that my viewing companion also noticed.
