EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar on pay parity in Bollywood: If the budget is Rs. 125 crore, men get a good double digit figure but then they want me to be thankful : Bollywood News





bollywood hungama hosted its round table with actresses who marked the year 2022 in cinema. Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia were among the actresses present along with Rakul Preet Singh, Alaya F and Huma Qureshi. The actresses opened up about several aspects of their careers, including discussing pay parity and whether things have changed at all over the past few years. EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar on pay parity in Bollywood: If the budget is Rs. 125 crore, men get a good double digit figure but then they want me to be grateful Speaking to the bollywood hungama 2022 Actresses Roundtable presented by Astroyogi, Tammanaah Bhatia said women need to build a strong market for themselves moving forward, while Rakul Preet Singh noted they still have a long way to go in terms of parity salary. Bhumi Pednekar then said, I could have so many rupees. 100 or Rs. 200 million films as a male co-star. I can be appreciated for my work, but it’s a norm that I won’t be paid as close to what it’s paid. She added that change must come from all corners. She added: “The disparity was also in the west, but the men there stood up for the women. They said either they would take a pay cut or they would receive the same compensation. And even if I don’t want anyone to defend me, there has to be empathy. You have to recognize the problem. However, Huma Qureshi said that male actors have created a market for themselves over the years. But you also have to understand that males have created a market over the years. We can’t launch 10 women’s films with the 100 they have, she said. Adding further, Bhumi said: If the budget is Rs. 125 crore, the bucks get a good double digit figure but then they want me to be grateful. You came to me because I add some credibility, but they still pass it off as an opportunity. Rakul Preet Singh said it was because actresses were replaceable in movies. On the work side, Bhumi Pednekar has acted in two films this year Badhaai Do and Govinda Naam Mera. Bhumi will now be seen in films like Anubhav SinhasBheedAjay BahlsThe lady killerSudhir MishraWord,Gauri Khan producesBhakshakAt Mudassar AzizSingle Husband Ki Biwiand a few other unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia says male actors are more uncomfortable during intimate scenes; Bhumi Pednekar recalls being extremely nervous during full throttle scene in Lust Stories BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/exclusive-bhumi-pednekar-pay-parity-bollywood-budget-rs-125-crore-males-get-good-two-digit-figure-want-thankful/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos