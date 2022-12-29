Stream it or skip it?

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl arrive on Disney+ after being filmed in front of a lively audience last November at the venerable Los Angeles Amphitheater. With an introduction by songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda and featuring members of the film’s original voice cast, Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl recreates the Madrigal family casita for the stage, incorporates backup dancers, a full orchestra and a Colombian band, and includes appearances by Colombian superstars Carlos Vives and Andres Cepeda.

The essential: There’s a packed house close at hand at the Hollywood Bowl, where a bustling butterfly and lush, blue-tinged lighting mimic the bustle and color palette of Charm, winner of Disneys Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Which Still Dominated Families Spotify has been mixing for a year after its 2021 release with incredibly catchy songs like The Family Madrigal, We Dont Talk About Bruno a number that for a while became its own miniature cultural zeitgeist and All of You, performed by Colombian singing legend Carlos Vives. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote eight original songs for Charm alongside composer Germaine Franco, appears at The Bowl to introduce the production, which he says is the first time the original cast of Charm sang together on stage, since the film was shot during the pandemic.

As spectacular digital and lighting effects combine to realize the casita and surrounding magical village of Charm, Stephanie Beatriz appears as Mirabel Madrigal, with a flowing skirt and rimless glasses. And as she sings The Family Madrigal, the other cast members are introduced, including Jessica Darrow and Diane Guerrero as Mirabels sisters Luisa and Isabela, Carolina Gaitan and Mauro Castillo as Aunt Pepa and Uncle Felix, Olga Merediz as Mirabels Abuela (Merediz also performed the vocal part of the role in Charm) and Adassa as Dolores, Pepa and Felix’s daughter. Just like in the film, La rafle des petits and Et Mirabel? calls in Family Madrigal are a big hit with live audiences.

A troupe of dancers and props are constantly present on the Bowl stage, which changes from blue to yellow and orange as visual effects mimic brickwork and a large video screen plays clips from the original film. Darrow performs an exuberant, light-hearted version of Luisas’ signature song, Surface Pressure, Guerrero is often surrounded by digital and practical floral designs as she sings, and We Dont Talk About Bruno features Gaitan and Castillo in bright yellow, Adassa in red dancing through the audience, and dancers in fantastical rat costumes accompanying a giant Bruno puppet as it moves through the amphitheater.

What movies will this remind you of? In addition to Encanto at the Hollywood BowlDisney+ also has a few other productions that draw inspiration from movies or recorded music, stuff like Elton John Live: Dodger Stadium Farewell and Idina Menzel: Which path to the stage?

Performance to watch: While the whole Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl The set has hit its mark and keeps the energy level high, it feels like Stephanie Beatriz’s show from the second she takes the stage to ecstatic cheers as the exuberant human form of Mirabel Madrigal.

Memorable dialogue: Colombia, I love you so much! That I always fall in love with your charm! It’s never a bad option to have some of the greatest Latin music of all time on hand to round off your soundtrack and lively stage production, and to Encanto at the Hollywood Bowlthe one and only Carlos Vives adds a joyous dose of adrenaline to the finale, performing his hit song Colombia, Mi Encanto as the stage is filled with cast members and supporting players and he is surrounded by flags Americans and Colombians.

Our opinion : It’s a family movie. So, while we were on that stage, we were all one big family! The mid-cut Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl is a little awkward, as Lin-Manuel Miranda delivers a video message to the Santa Monica-based children’s choir that will perform the ballad Dos Oruguitas with Colombian singer Andres Cepeda. It feels like a holdover from a longer program, a background story piece that would have also included vignettes about vocal rehearsals and set design. None of the latter elements are included here, meaning the detour to the choir rehearsal room, complete with gushing interview snippets of the young singers themselves, takes us away from the lush production standard that is well established at the time it appears. Charm certainly concerns the family. But it is also an immersive film that transports the viewer to the magical place where the individual gifts of the Madrigals enliven the quality of life in the village. In the Hollywood Bowl show, music and performers help recreate this setting. But it’s also achieved through a host of spectacular lighting and visual effects, dancers drifting down the aisles of amphitheaters, and a rhythm that never falters, ensuring the attention of children caught singing while their favorite movie moments are realized in live action and sound. . The brief interlude with the chorus is hardly a misstep. But it feels like padding for an otherwise bright and energetic concert special that doesn’t really require that kind of padding.

Our call: Spread it. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl captures the spark of the Oscar-winning film in sound and vision, with lively takes on all of its main songs and a family atmosphere that effectively encapsulates its themes of inclusion, culture and quirky personalities.