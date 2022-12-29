John Bird: actor and comedian dies aged 86 | UK News

Actor and comedian John Bird has died at the age of 86, his representatives have announced.

Bird became known for his sketches performed alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner on the satirical Channel 4 show Bremner, Bird and Fortune. The show ran for 16 series, plus one-off specials, between 1999 and 2008.

A statement announcing Birds’ death said he died peacefully at Pendean care home in West Sussex. The family funeral will be followed by a celebration of his life in the new year, he added.

Bird and Fortune became household names with their comedy sketches The Long Johns. In the sets, which were largely improvised, one of the two actors always played a senior official in public life interviewed by the other.

Bremner, Bird and Fortune on the NHS

The interviewer was trying to grill the fictitious businessman, government consultant or goofy politician, who always went by the name George Parr.

The comedians have been nominated for four Baftas and won the 1997 Television Award for their work on Rory Bremner, Who Else? Bird, Bremner and Fortune also collaborated on the BBC Now show Something Else.

On Wednesday, Bremner paid tribute to his former colleague, calling him one of our greatest satirists. He said it was ironic that someone so brilliant at portraying ministers, civil servants or high-ranking officials who exuded self-righteousness should himself be so modest and self-effacing.

John Bird was, right to the end, never happy with himself, always feeling he should have done better, been less lazy, had a late period like Brahms, where everything was stripped down and abstract, Bremner said.

The reality was that he and his friend and collaborator John Fortune, as well as Peter Cook, were stalwarts of the anti-establishment.

Bremner added that it was striking that Bird died on Christmas Eve nine years, almost to the day after Fortune died aged 74 on New Year’s Eve in 2013.

God knows, satire has failed them over the past decade and now that loss is permanent, he said. John may not have felt he had a good life, but by God he wrote it.

Bremner added that seeing Bird and Fortune work was the highlight of his life and he would marvel at how genius it all was.

Rory Bremner (center) on stage at the Albery Theater with John Bird (left) and John Fortune. Photography: PA Images/Alamy

Born in Nottingham, Bird went to high school before going to Cambridge and meeting his comedic partner Fortune.

While there he also directed comedian Peter Cook and actor Eleanor Bron in the 1959 Cambridge Footlights Revue, an annual spectacle of the college comedy club, which also counted David Mitchell, Richard Ayoade and Eric Idle among its members.

Bird then joined the Royal Court Theater as an assistant director, hosted the first episode of Beyond the Fringe, directed Austrian-American singer Lotte Lenya in a review of Brecht, and opened The Establishment Club with Cook nightclub in London and New York.

During his career, Bird has also made guest appearances in the fantasy comedy film Jabberwocky, comedy shows Yes, Prime Minister, A Very Peculiar Practice, Chambers and One Foot in the Grave, as well as crime shows Jonathan Creek, Inspector Morse and Midsomer Murders. .

He is survived by his wife, Libby, a concert pianist, and his stepsons Dan and Josh.