Why Ajay Devgn is Bollywoods star in 2022, a year the industry is teetering with flops-Entertainment News, Firstpost
Strange how Ajay Devgns new superhit Drishyam 2 bears a resemblance to the Bollywood actor. The film has maintained a mostly unassuming run since its box office debut, gradually growing in audiences over time, and before you know it, was hailed as a success by trade and critics alike. Devgns career story, actually.
Drishyam 2 cements Ajay Devgn’s stature as a Bollywoods star in 2022, a year when little has gone right for the industry. Devgns’ latest release is among the few Hindi releases that have made money, with The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadiand brahmastra. Among these, The Kashmir Files became the highest grossing Hindi film with a net collection of over Rs 252.90 crore domestically, but the phenomenal success of the films was driven by a modest budget compared to the star cast. The multi-star, brahmastra, with a net haul of Rs 257.44 crore in India and a worldwide gross of over Rs 430 crore, may have covered its huge budget, but the film is nowhere near getting enough returns to earn a superhit tag. Devgns Drishyam 2 emerged ahead of other Bollywood masala dishes that hit the charts this year. The film grossed over Rs 230 crore domestically (and still counting), ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 185.92 crore India net) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (over Rs 129.10 crore India net). Wikipedia Rankings Drishyam 2 as the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022, a year when Kannada (KGF: Chapter 2; kantara), Telugu (RRR) and Tamil (Ponniyin Selvan: I; VikramName) the films caught pan-India box office attention while Bollywood faltered under boycott threats.
Incidentally, if you consider that he also had important cameos in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Devgn is actually in the credits of three of the year’s biggest hits. In this context, 2022 reiterates its game plan to opt for several releases in one year. Unlike almost every other star who prefers to work on one movie at a time, Devgn, like Akshay Kumar, tries to maintain a steady stream of releases over a calendar year. While Kumar is currently dealing with a host of flops, the tactic has worked well for Devgn for most of his more than three-decade career since his debut in 1991, Phool Aur Kaante, mainly because its impact is based on an innate ability to quietly grow on the popular psyche by not being away from the big top for too long. Outraged Drishyam 2 and his two cameos, Devgn also courted success on OTT this year, with a smash debut in crime thriller, Rudra: the border of darkness.
There were also the downsides. His latest directorial effort Runway 34 crashed, grossing just above Rs 33.51 crore domestically and its Diwali exit Thank God fared only slightly better, collecting around Rs 32.98 crore. But Devgn had clearly saved his best for last. The spectacular spectacle of Drishyam 2 equalizes the below-expected performance of its last two releases and also solidifies its brand image as a single-player hero.
Because, the Devgns brand must have been unique from the start, given its unconventional appearance and on-screen personality. Over the past three decades, the actor has maintained his position among Bollywood’s powerhouse with the Three Khans and Akshay Kumar, even as young stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and lately Kartik Aryan have come to call. Devgns USP lies in its ability to connect with the masses using its intense screen persona that mixes machismo with occasional bursts of melodrama and humor. From its beginnings in Phool Aur Kaanteit’s an image that has underpinned his success over the decades, including through roles in Vijaypath, Zakhm, Company, The legend of Bhagat Singh, Gangaajal, Omkara, Once upon a time in Mumbai, Singham and Tanhajiand even when he sometimes broke up to try romance (Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam) or comedy (the Golmaal franchise).
Throughout, he built his superstardom by balancing his attributes as a bankable actor, a sober superstar, an uncontroversial private celebrity as a political and public entity, and a family man. Above all, Devgn is a smart businessman, a trait that is reflected in the productions he chooses to support. It’s something that made him realize why Drishyam 2 could be a winner despite the fact that the first film, released in 2015, was far from a blockbuster.
Drishyam 2015 had struggled to recreate the magic of the original Malayalam Mohanlal-starrer of the same name on which it was based. Devgns Drishyam 2 serves up the franchise’s signature cocktail of clever suspense and realistic family drama better than its predecessor. Notably, the film highlights a significant point at this point in the 53-year-old superstars’ career. Devgns’ protagonist, Vijay Salgaonkar, is angsty, but he’s much more mellowed than the Singham prototype that has dominated the actors’ picture in recent years. Across two films, Vijay is an ordinary man whose sole purpose is to protect his family from a ruthless police force hunting them down, after his daughter accidentally kills a cops son. The hero motif sets him apart from the larger-than-life action star Devgn is normally associated with. The success of Drishyam 2 shows it’s a good time for the veteran star to shed his brooding on-screen persona.
The film, Devgn’s first big hit since his 2020 National Award-winning blockbuster Tanhaji, proves something else: in a time when there’s an overabundance of entertainment choices for audiences, multiple releases in a year can’t be. – not be a bad idea. In line with the strategy, he continues with multiple releases in 2023, mixing his roles for variety. Maidaan, slated to open in February, is based on the life of legendary football manager Syed Abdul Rahim, widely regarded as the architect of Indian football. Devgns next is self-directed Bholahan officially remade crime thriller from the tamil hit of 2019 kaithi. The film, slated for release in April, casts him as an ex-con who, released from prison and returning home to his daughter, faces grave perils along the way. Singham 3 and Golmael 5 are also in preparation.
But what caught the attention of Bollywood watchers was her recent cryptic post that teased her Instafam. The return of Phool Aur Kaante it sounds good. What do you think? Devgn wrote on Instagram. Social media has been abuzz with speculation if he wants to restart his launch pad. If he has a good ringtone for Ajay Devgn’s businessman, he might just ring the cash registers.
Vinayak Chakravorty is a Delhi-NCR based film critic, columnist and journalist.
