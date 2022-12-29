Gunsmoke actor Burt Reynolds says a previous co-star tried to destroy his career on the set of Riverboat





Before actor Burt Reynolds landed his role in Smoke, he debuted elsewhere on television. It had potential to break into the big leagues in Hollywood, but it encountered speed bumps along the way. A co-star nearly destroyed her entire career before she could get the ball rolling. If he allowed her to trip him, the world wouldn’t have Reynolds in his role in Smoke. Gunsmoke actor Burt Reynolds got his start in Riverboat Burt Reynolds | NBC Television/Getty Images Reynolds entered the entertainment industry as a former football player. He got a few small television roles starting with Flight in 1958. However, Reynolds didn’t settle into his first bigger role until 1959 with Riverboat. The show followed Captain Gray Holden (Darren McGavin) and his crew as they took their ship along the Mississippi, Missouri and Ohio rivers. Riverboat brought Reynolds on board to play Holdens’ partner and chief pilot, Ben Frazer. He continued to play the character for 20 episodes from 1959 to 1960. After Reynolds left the show, Noah Beery Jr. replaced him as Bill Blake for the following season. Darren McGavin tried to destroy Burt Reynolds’ career on Riverboat In one tv guide interview, Reynolds talked about the path that led him to Smoke. However, he had something special to say about McGavin. He is going to be a very disappointed man on the first Easter after his death, Reynolds said. I had only been in Hollywood for a few months when all of a sudden I had this show, recalls Renolds. Lew Wasserman [president of MCA, Inc.] got me out of New York and told people I was going to be a big star. You know what it means at MCA if Lew Wasserman says it’s going to rain, everyone puts on an umbrella. The actor had some interest in the industry, but McGavin tried to sabotage Reynolds’ career on set. I was a green kid when it came to movies, Reynolds said. Instead of helping me, McGavin looked at me with contempt. He did everything but destroy me on camera. Like we go through a scene a few times and then just before the camera rolls he says to me under his breath, you’re not gonna play it this way, are you? and what little confidence I had would vanish. He joined Gunsmoke in Season 8 Reynolds joined Smoke as Quint Asper in Season 8 Episode 3 titled Quint Asper Comes Home in 1962. His first appearance featured him as a half-white/half-Comanche man who embarked on a mission with his mother’s tribe to kill white men. However, U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) saw good in him and made him part of his social life in Dodge City. Reynolds resigned Smoke after season 10 episode 26 titled Bank Baby in 1965, after which the character departed without mention. However, Ken Curtis Festus Haggen praised the current Blacksmith in Season 12 as the best they’ve had since Quint left. The actor went on to appear in blockbuster films, including 1972’s Issuance and 1977 Smokey and the bandit. Reynolds even earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in 1997’s boogie nightsbut he lost to Robin Williams in Goodwill hunting.

