Actress Gul Panag buys a Mahindra electric rickshaw





Indian actress Gul Panag who is also a model and entrepreneur has been featured several times on our website. She is one of those actresses in the industry who are passionate about cars. Gul Panag loves road trips and she is probably the only actress in the industry to own a Mahindra Scorpio Getaway. This Double Cab Pickup has been heavily customized for off-road and adventure travel. Gul Panag is also a clean energy advocate and co-founder of Sunfuel Electric, an electric vehicle charging startup. She recently took delivery of a brand new electric rickshaw. The actress bought the Mahindra Zor Grand electric three-wheeler. Welcome to our last mile family @GulPanag .. we’re thrilled to have you as a customer and can’t wait to see what you accomplish with this quiet electric workhorse #ZorGrand @MahindraElctrc @rajesh664 pic.twitter.com/qWkMa9vlIr —Suman Mishra (@sumanmishra_1) December 27, 2022 Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra electric, shared the photo of Gul Panag with his new electric rickshaw on Twitter. She wrote, “Welcome to our last mile family @GulPanag .. we’re thrilled to have you as a customer and can’t wait to see what you’ll accomplish with this quiet electric workhorse. Underneath this post, the actress also posted a video of herself driving the new electric three-wheeler. by a small village road. EVs have entered the commercial vehicle space as has the passenger segment. We have several manufacturers in the Indian market who are focused on offering electric vehicles specifically for the commercial segment. Mahindra is one such manufacturer that launched the Zor Grand cargo electric three-wheeler on the market this year. With the launch of Zor Grand, Mahindra Electric seeks to revolutionize the last mile delivery industry in the country. Well, IMO the best type of brand ambassadors are the paid type.

You’d be surprised at the uses it has for me, and it’s those like me who run establishments that focus on clean energy. pic.twitter.com/UV3KotPT15 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) December 27, 2022 Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs. Jawa 42 in a Drag Race Mahindra’s electric three-wheeler is priced at Rs 3.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The Zor Grand is powered by a 10.24 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a 12 kW electric motor. The electric rickshaw generates a maximum torque of 50 Nm, which helps it climb steep roads without major problems. The Mahindra Zor Grand has a certified range of 153km, but in real world conditions the three-wheeler would return to around 100km on a single charge. The batteries can be fully charged in 4 hours and the maximum speed of Zor Grand is limited to 50 km/h. Like many other electric cars or vehicles, this three-wheeler also lacks a conventional gearbox. The three-wheeler gets forward, neutral and reverse modes on the right side of the handlebars. The Mahindra Zor Grand is available in delivery van body and pickup style body. Gul Panag purchased the pickup style version. It is certainly a decent alternative to the diesel and CNG three-wheelers we have on the market. The cost of owning and cost of running this three-wheeler is also said to be low compared to the ICE versions. Gul Panag, as we mentioned above, is a car enthusiast and she has a good collection of motorcycles and SUVs. This is not his first electric vehicle. She owns a Mahindra E20, which was a small city electric car launched by the Indian automaker in 2013. The car was gifted to Gul Panag by her husband on her birthday. Besides E20, the actress has Mahindra vehicles like current generation Mahindra Thar, Alturas G4 and bikes like BMW F650 Funduro, Royal Enfield, Triumph Bonneville T120 and Jawa 42 in her garage. Also read: Oppo will launch an electric vehicle in India by 2024

