Sabrina Impacciatore Interview About Hotel Manager Valentina – The Hollywood Reporter

Sabrina Impacciatore Interview About Hotel Manager Valentina
The life of Sabrina Impacciatore, after being cast as Valentina, the hotel manager in HBO’s second season The White Lotusdidn’t just change, he was upset.
“It was beyond my expectations, but it lived up to my dreams,” the Italian actress said of her work on the hit TV series. “Being part of this project was a big, huge chance for me. Because I was finally able to really see things that, here in Italy, [otherwise] just wouldn’t be possible.
Back in Italy, Impacciatore rose to fame with roles in Paolo Virzì N (Napoleon and me) (2006) and Gabriele Muccino’s hit in 2018 There’s no place like home. But aside from an appearance as Seraphia in Mel Gibson’s 2004 blockbuster The passion of Christshe has been almost invisible to the American public.
Impacciatore has just returned from a visit to the United States, where she saw the impact of The White Lotus first hand.
“I have often been to California, [but] after the first episode aired, everyone recognized me,” she says. “I am part of a real cultural phenomenon that is followed with great passion.”
Season two of The White Lotus is set in Taormina, Italy, and Impacciatore takes center stage as the manager of the show’s titular luxury hotel.
“I must admit: I had not seen the first season [when I was cast],” she says. “I usually don’t really watch TV shows. I just don’t have time. I was called by my agent who said, ‘This is an important audition; They’ve been looking for an actress for four months and they can’t find her. I was already shooting another film at the time, so initially I said no.
But for once, his agent wouldn’t take no for an answer.
“[My agent] suggested I watch the first season of The White Lotus suddenly, that night, I did not sleep: I watched all the episodes in a loop, ”she recalls. “I swear, it was love at first sight. I thought, ‘That’s my kind of thing.’ The drama and comedy in this series almost overlap; the lines are very blurred. I have to work [and] to record my audition.
That’s when the problems started.
“I remember it was Sunday,” says Impacciatore. “I called a few actor friends and asked them for help, but the day we were supposed to record [the audition], they both tested positive for COVID. So, I recorded my audition with my brother reading the other lines. And even though my brother speaks English, he’s not an actor. For the audition, I had to film five scenes, all featuring many characters. So I needed more people. I texted my neighbor, actor Alessandro Riceci, who worked on The new pope [playing Fabiano]. He came after lunch to help. Then I called Marit Nissen (Under the Tuscan sun), another neighbor who is also an actress. His son helped us with the filming. We started at noon and finished at 9 p.m. At that time, I couldn’t watch it. I was very tense; I was crying with anxiety. I called another friend, the actress Dodi Conti (my brilliant friend) and she came. We were up until 3 a.m. deciding what to send.
The effort paid off. Two days after sending the tape, Impacciatore’s agent called her to tell her that “everyone was impressed” with her performance.
“But I still wasn’t sure,” she said. “There have been another two very tense weeks. I was still shooting this film, about the Dolomites; the production would not allow me time to meet [White Lotus creator] Mike White. We had to conclude. Finally, because I insisted, they let me. So I finally met Mike.
Once again, it was love at first sight.
“When I decide to join a project, I do so because I fall in love with the character or the people working on it,” says Impacciatore. “[But] when I first read the script, I was scared again: I felt like I was supposed to replace Armond, played by Murray Bartlett [in season one]. He is one of the most beloved characters in the series. I felt like the super unpopular substitute teacher who has to replace the super popular teacher. I didn’t sleep at all for five weeks.
On set, White’s instructions for her were straightforward. “‘Be a bitch,’ he said,” Impacciatore recalled. “The more you are bitchy, the more it will work. I had a scene with Jennifer Coolidge [who plays Tanya McQuoid-Hunt]. We had a scene together where I was supposed to interrupt him. Three takes, and I couldn’t do it. The next day, we reshot the scene, and I improvised: Jennifer was all in pink, and the first thing I said was, “You’re so pink.” When she asked me: “Who do I remember you from?”, I answered: “Peppa Pig”. The whole thing froze. Then Jennifer burst out laughing. [I was surprised] to see this scene make the final cut. And even more surprised when it went viral worldwide.
The White Lotus opened a new chapter in the career and life of Impacciatore, and she intends to make the most of it.
“What I’ve been through over the past few months has been really powerful, powerful as well as spiritual. The support I’ve received has been incredible,” she says. “I keep my feet on the ground, [but] I have overcome countless challenges and faced many closed doors, suffered many disappointments. Now that I have this chance, I want to make the most of it. And I intend to take advantage of it.
