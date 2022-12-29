2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022 has been an unforgettable year for the Hindi film industry. Movies and chess go hand in hand – with a few exceptions. The annual newsletter is a wake-up call as the beleaguered industry looks forward to the new year with more anxiety than optimism.

The setbacks suffered by top male stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have contributed to Bollywood’s narrative dominated by misfires this year. Devgn delivered flops with the self-directed and produced thriller, Runway 34 and Indra Kumars’ comedy, Thank God. Luckily for him, he ended the year on a high note with Abhishek Pathaks’ crime thriller, Drishyam 2, the Hindi version of the Jeethu Josephs Malayalam film of the same name. A rare remake that worked, the Hindi sequel drew viewers to theaters because of Drishyam, also a remake of Joseph’s film of the same name and a successful prequel with a cult following. This Drishyam 2 is a well-made film with strong performances has added to its audience as it remains alive in theaters five weeks after its release.

Bollywood resident Mr. Prolific Akshay Kumar has had a series of theatrical failures. The actor has had up to four big-screen outings this year: social comedy Aanand L Rais Raksha Bandhanaction comedy by Farhad Samji Bachchan Pandeya remake of the Tamil film by Karthik Subbarajs JigarthandaHistorical Drama Chandraprakash Dwivedis Samrat Prithviraj and Abhishek Sharmas’ action-adventure film Ram Setu. None of them jingled the boxes. It also had a straight-to-digital release, Ranjit M Tewar is a rather ordinary psychological thriller Cuttputtli, Remake of Tamil film by Ram Kumars Ratsasans, released on Disney+ Hotstar. Kumar is a hardworking actor who wants to branch out and experiment, but he has to sign on the dotted line for movies with better scripts to resuscitate his career.

Read | Box office and global nod too: films from the South have overtaken Bollywood in 2022

The way Kumar fared in 2022 indicates that Bollywood must do what it takes to satisfy the most demanding viewer in the post-Covid era. Rohit Shettys’ poor period comedy performance Circus, a release on December 23, is a reminder that attracting audiences has become much more difficult than before. A hit machine, Shetty, along with most industry watchers, would have been surprised at how quickly the negative comments traveled across social media and decided the fate of the movies on day one itself. Handicapped by a weak script that aspires to make the viewer laugh but rarely succeeds, Circuss disappointing performance is also the second flop of 2022 for his hero Ranveer Singh after Divyang Thakkars Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a dramatic comedy that had tumbled out without noise.

Circus had a slow start on day one, grossing around Rs 6.25 crore, which is disappointing for a well-promoted big-budget film but more than the mid-sized film usually earns. The fact that it got more theatrical attendance compared to an average medium-sized film also implied that the volume of commentary was that much greater. Most viewers didn’t like what they saw, with some sharing their thoughts on social media, reducing the chances of later recovery.

The film market is unpredictable. Films that seem destined to succeed are not. A sleeper hit like Vivek Ranjan Agnihotris controversial low budget drama The Kashmir Files was the result of good theater attendance born out of the curiosity of viewers on opposite sides of the ideological fence. As most other films flopped, it was clear that more producers will be making small and medium-sized films, some of which will be released straight to digital and some of which will be released in low-risk theaters.

Read also | Big Bollywood controversies in 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana, a big mid-size movie star, had setbacks with action thriller Anubhav Sinhas Anek set in the northeast and action thriller Anirudh Iyers An action hero, none of which were dismissed by critics. Anubhuti Kashyaps comedy drama Doctor Gthe story of a doctor with rigid ideas who wants a post-doctoral position in the orthopedic department but is forced to go into gynecology, has had modest success.

Doctor Gs lighter moments, in particular, drew audiences to theaters, but Aneks’ theme and Khurranas’ first-ever performance in an action-oriented role in An Action Hero failed to resonate with viewers. . The actor will surely be a long-distance runner in his chosen space, but his box office performance in 2022 suggests that mid-sized theatrical releases with unusual ideas that have mass appeal have the best chance of working well. An established actor with a familiar on-screen man-next-door image in films with relatable social messaging, Khurrana should find success with less difficulty if he’s not playing an action hero fighting his opponent for stay alive another day.

The long string of failures with few exceptions has given rise to the need to assess market conditions like never before. The industry must accept that often-used shortcuts, including relying heavily on the off-screen appeal of male stars and producing remakes, are unlikely to deliver the much-needed good business results. This is the message from viewers for Bollywood, a few days before the New Year.

(The author is a seasoned journalist)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.