10 Perfect Actors For The New DCEU Superman

Henry Cavill’s tenure as Superman ended unceremoniously despite his appearance in black adam. James Gunn plans to feature a younger actor as the Man of Steel, though it’s not an origin story. This means actors in their 20s and early 30s are ready for the job.





Several performers can do justice to the role, which is a combination of their talents, height and looks, and distinct nature. With the race for the next DCEU Superman, it’s interesting to see the contenders who can become the recognizable face of the franchise like Henry Cavill was.

10/10 Nicholas Hoult can play a slightly older Superman

Nicholas Hoult is among the cast to play the next James Bond, but he could take on another iconic role as the Man of Steel. Hoult is 33, although his youthful appearance could easily see him as someone in his twenties convincingly.

Since the next Superman the movie won’t be an origin story, Hoult would be the perfect person to appear as Clark Kent still in his youth but old enough to be on his own. The actor previously portrayed Beast in the x-men movies, so he has prior experience with the superhero genre.

9/10 Jacob Elordi looks like a young Superman

Jacob Elordi is widely known as one of the actors in the Euphoria series, although he is also among the young hopefuls as a rising star. Elordi has a solid size and build, which means he has the looks required to play Superman without needing too much training.

The actor is only 25, which will be the perfect age for the young Superman that James Gunn is looking for. Additionally, Elordi’s age may allow him to play the character for quite a long time, providing the DCEU with an actor who can stay in it for well over a decade.

8/10 David Corenswet will be a separate choice for the role

David Corenswet has a tall build that will suit the character, but he also has a lean physique that might see a different look for Superman. The actor has had more subtle performances on shows like The politicianand such a style would be unique to the role.

Corenswet can bring a fresh perspective to the character, who won’t have to rely on Superman always showing his strength. As such, viewers might focus more on Clark Kent with Corenswet acting as a nice creative twist for the superhero.

7/10 Will Poulter has the talent to transform for a role

Will Poulter will be one of the main players in the MCU’s Phase Five as the person playing Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But since James Gunn plans to end this series, Poulter can venture into the DCEU with Gunn.

Poulter has proven himself to be a versatile actor, as Adam Warlock has nothing to do with a character like the one he starred in. We are the Millers. He transformed his physique for the role of Adam Warlock, which is also perfect for playing Superman, all the more so because of his large size.

6/10 Jace Norman can bring a comedic touch to Superman

Jace Norman appeared in the comedy series Henry Danger as a sidekick to a hero, despite being the main character. As Norman has grown, the actor has taken on the guise of a superhero, which can be completed by taking on the role of Superman.

James Gunn has always written roles with quirky humor, which Norman will be ready to embody with his talent in the comedy department. Although not particularly tall, Norman can bring a new perspective to the character that would place his personality as his main appeal.

5/10 Wolfgang Novogratz has the classic Clark Kent appearance

Wolfgang Novogratz seems perfect to play Clark Kent at first glance, sharing a resemblance to Christopher Reeve. Novogratz has a large size and physique to be Superman, as well as a youthful charm that suits the part.

Much like Henry Cavill was back in the day, Novogratz may surprise viewers by being a relatively lesser-known actor who can burst onto the mainstream scene. He has all the tools needed to play the role, with James Gunn getting the chance to come up with something new that matches Novogratz’s talents.

4/10 Eli Goree can play a bigger version of Superman

Eli Goree is known for playing intimidating characters on shows like The 100 and Riverdale, due to his incredible physique. He’s done a magnificent job playing characters that can seem imposing just because of their presence, which is a great talent for Superman.

Goree is 25, making him the right age to play Superman in his early years, but also good enough to be Clark Kent as the Daily Planet upstart. Superman can be believable as a more aggressive person with Goree in the role, and viewers’ interest will be piqued.

3/10 Ross Butler can play a Superman with an unconventional personality

Ross Butler appeared in 13 reasons why and Riverdale, play characters very rough around the edges. This contrasts with Clark Kent’s direct attitude, but Butler can bring some flair to the role if he channels his previous performances.

On the other hand, Butler played the superhero version of Eugene in Shazam!, which more closely matches Superman’s personality. As such, Butler has the range required to play the character but can add something unconventional and unique. Since ShazamStatus in the DCEU is uncertain, Butler may be promoted to Superman instead.

2/10 Dacre Montgomery would be a stylish version of the character

Dacre Montgomery may not be very tall, but he successfully played a dominant role as one of the characters in stranger things. Montgomery made the role of Billy an absolute force, which is the kind of toughness needed to play Superman.

Montgomery won fans due to his elegant presence, which he also brought to his performance. Superman is the type of character who will benefit from a little more flair in his scout attitude, so Montgomery may be the key to bringing a different take on the Man of Steel.

1/10 Austin Butler can shift his critical success to the superhero genre

Austin Butler received critical acclaim due to his starring role in Elvis. The actor can turn this in his favor by taking on the role of the Man of Steel. Butler is slightly shorter than Henry Cavill, though he’s still fair enough to look good as a superhero.

The actor has a knack for putting his own spin on the role, which will benefit from his unique look. His nomination for Superman will bring the good graces of its critical acclaim, allowing the new version of the Man of Steel to stand out ahead of its debut.

