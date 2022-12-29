Nicolas Winding Refn on the Netflix series, Hollywood Future – Deadline

A pandemic and the closure of cinemas did not prevent Nicolas Winding Refn, winner of the Cannes Film Festival, from creating the Reader The filmmaker is hanging out with his family to make Netflix’s new dark series Copenhagen Cowboy which falls on Thursday, January 5.

The six-episode series follows Mui, a lone wolf protagonist much like the crusaders of crime in Refn’s repertoire, i.e. Ryan Gosling’s Driver in Reader and Julian in Only God forgives, and Mads Mikkelsen’s Tony as the director Pusher franchise. Known to possess a gift, Mui is bought as a “lucky coin” to help cure a much older woman’s fertility issues.

“As Mui sees, she’s all evil and she has to clean up,” Refn says as the protag is thrust into a gangster underworld that spans Copenhagen’s Serbian and Asian crime families.

After doing a trilogy of masculinity, it was sort of a natural evolution into femininity,” Refn says of his creation of kick-ass Mui, a superhero in his eyes.

“We were stuck in Denmark during the pandemic and I really had no idea how the world was going to be,” Refn tells us on Crew Call, “I found the concept of what I wanted to do. Netflix Nordic had been created. Once they heard that I was thinking of extending Pusher trilogy in a new narrative, they came on board.

“I gave them a number, and they were like, ‘OK, we’re in,'” explains the filmmaker, who managed the series with an all-female writing team for five months.

Refn’s wife, Liv Corfixen, produced the series, and his two daughters, Lola and Lizzielou, star in it.

Given Refn’s magnetic blue, purple, and red style and seductively passionate storytelling, would he ever make a superhero movie for Hollywood? He would always cross the dark side of the tent poles.

No chance.

“I have always treasured my independence. I think waking up in the morning and going to work and painting however you want and coming home, is still the most satisfying experience ever. For me,” he tells us.

“If you don’t have the power to control at the end of the day or the ability to manipulate in your favor, it’s a committee. You have to spend your whole day struggling to get a compromise through, so what example am I for my own children? »

“Hollywood is very alluring and intoxicating, but it’s also a system that’s hopelessly collapsing. And I think they do it more than anything else. Who knows? I would love to do something grand and big, but I would like to keep my freedom, my impulse and my creative control.

Copenhagen Cowboy represents the second streaming series Refn has done after 2019 Too old to die young from Amazon Studios. The last feature film he directed was the 2016 fashion horror film, neon demon, with Elle Fanning. Refn, despite his streaming embrace, hasn’t turned his back on the big screen.

“The cinema market is in its own redefining of existence,” he tells us, “For cinema to survive, we need to go back and remake films. There also needs to be an ecosystem that reflects the opportunities.

“Streaming has forced the cinema market to reinvent itself as well,” he continues, “I don’t think cinema will ever disappear. I think theater will always exist, but it needs to be challenged to become better, more sufficient and more meaningful.

He then adds, “I think I’m going to do a movie next year.”

