Entertainment
Nicolas Winding Refn on the Netflix series, Hollywood Future – Deadline
A pandemic and the closure of cinemas did not prevent Nicolas Winding Refn, winner of the Cannes Film Festival, from creating the Reader The filmmaker is hanging out with his family to make Netflix’s new dark series Copenhagen Cowboy which falls on Thursday, January 5.
The six-episode series follows Mui, a lone wolf protagonist much like the crusaders of crime in Refn’s repertoire, i.e. Ryan Gosling’s Driver in Reader and Julian in Only God forgives, and Mads Mikkelsen’s Tony as the director Pusher franchise. Known to possess a gift, Mui is bought as a “lucky coin” to help cure a much older woman’s fertility issues.
You can listen to our conversation below:
“As Mui sees, she’s all evil and she has to clean up,” Refn says as the protag is thrust into a gangster underworld that spans Copenhagen’s Serbian and Asian crime families.
After doing a trilogy of masculinity, it was sort of a natural evolution into femininity,” Refn says of his creation of kick-ass Mui, a superhero in his eyes.
“We were stuck in Denmark during the pandemic and I really had no idea how the world was going to be,” Refn tells us on Crew Call, “I found the concept of what I wanted to do. Netflix Nordic had been created. Once they heard that I was thinking of extending Pusher trilogy in a new narrative, they came on board.
“I gave them a number, and they were like, ‘OK, we’re in,'” explains the filmmaker, who managed the series with an all-female writing team for five months.
Refn’s wife, Liv Corfixen, produced the series, and his two daughters, Lola and Lizzielou, star in it.
Given Refn’s magnetic blue, purple, and red style and seductively passionate storytelling, would he ever make a superhero movie for Hollywood? He would always cross the dark side of the tent poles.
No chance.
“I have always treasured my independence. I think waking up in the morning and going to work and painting however you want and coming home, is still the most satisfying experience ever. For me,” he tells us.
“If you don’t have the power to control at the end of the day or the ability to manipulate in your favor, it’s a committee. You have to spend your whole day struggling to get a compromise through, so what example am I for my own children? »
“Hollywood is very alluring and intoxicating, but it’s also a system that’s hopelessly collapsing. And I think they do it more than anything else. Who knows? I would love to do something grand and big, but I would like to keep my freedom, my impulse and my creative control.
Copenhagen Cowboy represents the second streaming series Refn has done after 2019 Too old to die young from Amazon Studios. The last feature film he directed was the 2016 fashion horror film, neon demon, with Elle Fanning. Refn, despite his streaming embrace, hasn’t turned his back on the big screen.
“The cinema market is in its own redefining of existence,” he tells us, “For cinema to survive, we need to go back and remake films. There also needs to be an ecosystem that reflects the opportunities.
“Streaming has forced the cinema market to reinvent itself as well,” he continues, “I don’t think cinema will ever disappear. I think theater will always exist, but it needs to be challenged to become better, more sufficient and more meaningful.
He then adds, “I think I’m going to do a movie next year.”
could Reader still be made today in today’s theatrical market? Refn also responds to this today.
|
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2022/12/copenhagen-cowboy-nicolas-winding-refn-netflix-podcast-interview-1235207739/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nicolas Winding Refn on the Netflix series, Hollywood Future – Deadline
- Jokowi will monitor homes of cyclone victims in NTB today
- Imran Khan’s party sees the idea of installing a technocratic government for 2.5 years as a ‘joke’ By Sajjad Hussain
- 10 Perfect Actors For The New DCEU Superman
- Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Rumors: What’s the Story?
- PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reaches hospital to meet his mother Heeraben
- Tennis star Jelena Dokic on how the sudden end of a long-term relationship led to a breakup
- Mysterious circumstances surround the deaths of these Russian tycoons
- Turkish, Syrian and Russian defense chiefs hold surprise talks
- 2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood
- Will YouTube Shorts become the first fashion and beauty social platform?
- Global Tech Summit 2023 Collaborates with NRDC, APIS to Celebrate India’s Tech Innovation