Bollywood 22: the big screen succumbs to the small screen
Bollywood’s last hope of 2022 was a ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ star, but it felt like he its motto jumped from an airborne plane from a height of 35,000 feet. If the main star of this movie had posted his vacation photos on Instagram, it would have gotten more likes than the audience who went to the cinema to watch this movie.
Only three films, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, ‘Drishyam 2’ (a remake of a Malayalam hit) and ‘The Kashmir Files’ (many have suspicions about its success, but the numbers speak for themselves) have been released. proven successes. There was also an Rs 400 crore film which was a ‘designer’ hit – half its budget was spent proving it a hit.
Still, Bollywood makers aren’t too worried. They only have to recover their printing and advertising (P&A) costs or a maximum of 20-25% of their budget and the rest is “OTT malik”. In short, for Bollywood directors, the release of a film is no more than a formality since 75% of the cost is borne by the OTTs regardless of the film’s theatrical release. So the big screen succumbed to the small screen and came to rely on it completely. It’s ironic because they used to look down on him in the past.
In the last one or two months, there have been movies that if released theatrically wouldn’t have made double digits, but released straight to OTT and earned eight to ten times their budget . According to market buzz, an OTT platform bought two projects from a B+ action hero at three times their value – even before theatrical release. According to industry talk, a movie released during Diwali season claimed that its budget was Rs 70 crore but in reality it was Rs 270 crore as Rs 200 crore was paid to the lead star for a TV action game on OTT. When this project did not materialize, the platform was forced to produce the film to adjust the amount paid.
It has become a new trend in the industry. When a film is in production its budget is said to be Rs 150 crore, on the day of release it becomes Rs 75 crore and as the release progresses the figure is reduced by Rs 5 crore each day in order to match it with collection figures. That’s the trick to proving it’s a success, as manufacturers are confident that their main revenue will come from OTTs. There is a saying in Gujarati, “It’s Diwali?” (Who owns the Diwali of the father? That is, who owns the money anyway?)
Playing with numbers is not a new game. A few years ago, the same trick was all the rage when “satellite rights” to movies were sold to traditional linear TV stations. At that time, too, the cost of acquiring “satellite rights” was approaching film budgets and deals were made in advance. But there are no free lunches – not every day. One day, the “real” chain bosses woke up and there was a mutual halt to these sudden purchases. OTTs must also be prepared for this fate.
It’s not that the public doesn’t want to go to the theatre. If that were the case, we wouldn’t have seen Avatar’s midnight shows and many South Indian movies run to packed houses. People go to the theater for films whose production reflects sincerity and where the content is supreme.
Our Bollywood is over-promoted. The major players are only interested in generating millions of likes on social media and filthy paparazzi YouTube channels. They must realize that our population is not a few million; there are 140 million people here. They have, unlike previous times, alternative choices in powerful content on the same OTT platforms.
Currently, the media has become lenient and cooperative with Bollywood when it comes to criticism. It’s a good sign but what to do after the first weekend? Monday speaks for itself.
Above all, the new tendency to announce the boycott of this or that film or star turns out to be the last nail in the coffin. Calls for a boycott are totally undemocratic. Everyone is entitled to have opinions, even strong opinions, but no one can prevent others from going to the theater. If we do not agree with a point of view, it is better to rely on our strong judiciary.
To sum up, our Bollywood is full of talent and creatives, now it has to raise the bar and deliver robust and high quality content. Otherwise, with only English and South Indian films doing real business, the days are not far off when so many multiplex screens will turn into community halls.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and in no way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
