Young Superman Fan Art Imagines the Perfect Actor for James Gunn’s DC Reboot





James Gunn’s New DCU Will Begin To Take Shape Soon, But Fans Have Already Started Evaluating Potential Candidates For The New Superman Instagram/jscomicart



Since James Gunn announced that a new, younger Superman would be at the heart of the rebooted DCU, with fans speculating who exactly could take over the role. While there’s still a lot of turmoil over Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel’s departure, once the new DCU finally arrives, fans may find they’re coming to love the latest iteration of DC Comics’ finest. As of now, however, there has been no casting announcement yet, which means many fans are taking matters into their own hands. This includes an artist sharing David Corenswet as a perfect young Superman.

The first project for the new DCU will apparently be Superman’s return to the big screen, and while the film will include a younger version of the hero, it won’t be an origin story. Essentially, we’re looking at something similar to The Batman, which will find Clark Kent in his early years as Superman but won’t delve into how he became Superman on Earth. In preparation for that, artist Javier Sanchez shared what Corenswet might look like with a near-perfect depiction of Superman’s comic book appearance. VIDEO OF THE DAY Sanchez then listed four reasons why Corenswet would be a perfect choice to become the new Clark Kent. That included pointing out that he’s a good but relatively unknown actor, which would take away any fan expectations that come with a big name. Sanchez also mentioned that the actor’s height and build suits the character, his age, 29, which means he could have a long career in the DCU, and finally the actor’s charm would make him an admirable Kent. Related: James Gunn denies ‘firing’ Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Will fans accept the new Superman or criticize him? When it comes to the introduction of a new version of any popular character, how the predecessor left can make a big difference in how fan reactions wane. There’s been a lot of unease about the loss of Henry Cavill, and it’s something James Gunn, Peter Safran, and DC Studios will need to address before the movie arrives in the next few years. Previously, James Gunn noted on his Twitter account that one thing wouldn’t change based on fan reactions and opinions. He said: “One of the things that Peter and I were aware of when we took on the job as directors of DC Studios was that a certain minority of people online could be, well, rowdy and mean, to say the least. our picks for the DCU are based on what we think is the best for the story and the best for the DC characters that have been around for nearly 85 years. Maybe those picks are great, maybe be not, but they are made with a sincere heart and integrity and always with the story in mind. Nobody likes to be harassed or insulted – but, to be frank, we’ve been through much worse. A disrespectful outcry does will never, ever affect our actions.

