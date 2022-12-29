Trade analysts call it ‘worst year for Hindi film industry’





The Hindi film industry thought things had gotten better when the year 2022 came around. Bollywood was set to resume operations in 2022 after cinemas were closed for two years due to the pandemic. But a year later, things are not looking good. Only four moviesDrishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and The Kashmir Filesbecame a hit that year, according to trade watchers, while the expensive Brahmastra: Part OneShiva managed to break even. From Aamir Khan Lal Singh Chadha at Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhanby Ayushmann Khurrana Anek and Doctor G at Rajkummar Rao Badhaai Do and HIT: the first casemany films failed at the box office. Raj Bansal, a distributor and industry expert, estimates the damage at Rs 2,000 crore. He told Mid Day that 2022 was the worst year ever for the Hindi film industry, with almost every artist experiencing their biggest professional failure. To catch up with the previous two years, they anticipated new content. Instead, the industry suffered a revenue loss of over Rs 2,000 crore. However, South Indian movies did well. The only successful actor among young actors was Kartik Aaryan, while Tabu was the only actress to have two box office hits. While addressing what went wrong, trade expert Atul Mohan attributes it to two factors: old equipment and exorbitant star salaries, which drive up the cost of a movie. Due to exposure to OTT programming over the past two years, people’s tastes have changed. While most directors stick to the same stereotypical subjects, their standards have risen. He goes on to say that given the current situation, actors should rethink their fees. There should be a profit sharing structure for star fees. Southern producers are wary of high fees and star circles. The box office was also hampered by the high cost of tickets. After the pandemic, the average person’s financial situation has deteriorated and they may hesitate before spending money on a movie. With big names like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan working on their parts, the year ahead is looking good. But if 2022 has taught the industry anything, it’s that celebrity power isn’t as important as content. Girish Johar is an expert on the business side of cinema. He thinks the industry will learn from its mistakes. As they move forward, they need to understand the projects and the fact that mediocrity is no longer enough. The secret is to pay attention to the texts and the narration. Everything in the system needs to be changed, including finances, ticket prices, and digital and satellite rights.

