Napoleon Dynamite Star Jon Heder Reveals Why He Left Hollywood Jon Heder has revealed why he decided to leave Hollywood after his commercial success with the hit comedy Napoleon Dynamite.



Following the release of Napoleon Dynamite, Jon Heder became a household name in comedy in 2004. Then, after 2007, it seemed like he had fallen off the face of the earth. Now, over a decade later, we know from the horse’s mouth why it happened the way it did.

While Heder emphasized that he loved making movies, at some point he realized it wasn’t about this life or fame while living in Hollywood. In an interview, he explained why he finally decided it wasn’t worth staying in Hollywood when he had established himself as a household name in the entertainment industry. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Jon Heder Shares BTS Secrets About Napoleon Dynamite’s Iconic Dance Number During an interview on inside of you, Heder said that he left simply because the environment did not suit him despite his love for cinema. “I love Hollywood, for sure, but I think after a while we were like, ‘It’s hot in here. It’s so hot,'” Heder said with a laugh. Heder then added that he was more comfortable going back to his roots. “I love the Pacific Northwest growing up there, which is why we came back.” While Heder emphasized that he felt like an outsider, he didn’t mean that with negative connotations. “I didn’t grow up in Hollywood. I don’t have Hollywood parents or a pedigree or a family tree that worked in this business, so I’m here, I feel like an outsider. I still have everything the time that I’ve had here, but not in a bad way. I kind of embraced it. That’s kind of what sets me apart a bit.” Heder hasn’t completely dropped the card as an actor since 2007. The difference, however, after his peak as an actor was that he played much more minor roles compared to the major roles he had. shortly after the release of Napoleon Dynamite, to like Blade of Glory and The school of scoundrels. Even after his fame waned, he was still recognizable enough to make guest appearances on popular shows like how I Met Your Mother, the Legend of Korra, My name is Earland Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Over the past few years, people have seen the ugly side of what Hollywood can do to a person. In light of his darker side on display over the past few years, props to Heder for never falling into that trap of remaining the person he was after rising to fame for playing Napoleon Dynamite. He could have leveraged his fame to the last drop and maybe extended his time at the top a bit longer. Instead, he knew when to take his ball and go home. He made a lot of money with Napoleon Dynamite alone, so from his point of view, what’s the point of looking for more when he’s already cemented himself as a comedic legend through this very character? And who can say that it’s really over for Heder? Hollywood has reached its most brazen era of rebooting movies and TV shows in hopes of cashing in on the nostalgia. It’s true that Fox tried to make a Napoleon Dynamite animated series when audiences were well past the need to see the sequel to that story, but who’s to say they can’t add to that story 20 years after the film’s release? Hollywood is really desperate for a cash grab, so don’t rule anything out. Napoleon Dynamite can currently be streamed on HBO Max. MORE: This ill-conceived parody of the purge is a total mess Source: Inside You/YouTube

