Yesteryear actress Asha Parekh says Bollywood is dying, backs ‘Besharam Rang’, says Indians are getting narrow-minded





Bollywood has witnessed a string of big-budget and big-budget movies failing one after another over the past couple of years. Be it Brahmastra, Lal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj, Jersey, 83 and the latest Cirkus flop, all performed poorly at the box office. Viewers are educated on the various propaganda served up by Bollywood, and now identify all their flaws and blatantly copied content. Social media is like a war zone between Bollywood boycotters and Bollywood addicts. The latest movie facing the heat on social media platforms right now is Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan, which is slated for release on January 25th. Many Bollywood professionals, new and old, lent their support to the film, as one would expect. Recently, actress-dancer of yesteryear and Dada Saheb Phalke award winner Asha Parekh supported Pathaan and the song saying “we are getting narrow-minded”. During her statement, she also admitted that “Bollywood is dying because the movies don’t work.” According to reports, during an interview with Aaj Tak, the actress was asked about the “negativity” related to Bollywood on social media these days. She echoed recent “boycott” calls against Pathaan and Besharam Rang, saying, “Yeh bahut galat hai, film toh film hai. Its main purpose is entertainment. Ab kisi actress ne, orange pehen liya, ya naam kuch aisa ho gaya toh usse ban kar rahe hai? Yeh nahi achha lagta hai” (That’s very wrong, a movie is a movie. Which is basically entertainment. If an actress wears orange, or the name is different, you start banning her? It doesn’t have the look good). She added“Bikini by bawaal nahi tha, yahan toh orange rang ki bikini ko lehkar sawaal uth rahe hai. I feel that our mind is closing. Hum bahut hi chhoti soch ke hote ja rahe hain, jo galat hai. Bollywood has always been an easy target.” (It wasn’t an uproar over the bikini, it was the orange color of the bikini that was challenged. I think our brains are turning off. We’re becoming too closed-minded, which is wrong. Bollywood has always been an easy target). Parekh received the highest civilian honor in entertainment, the Dada Saheb Phalke award, in September this year. In another interview with India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Parekh named Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan as his favorite actors of the current era. The video is visible here. Besharam Rang song was released on December 12, 2022 on Yash Raj Films official Youtube account. As soon as the song was released, social media users slammed it as cheap and vulgar. Here are some reactions from the archives. #BesharamRank song of #pathaan in a word! LYRICS blatantly copied from the famous song “Husn Walo” from “Al Hilal” MUSIC & BEATS Copied from another famous song “Fariyaad” by Jagjit Singh! LOCATION AND CLOTHING Copied from the Chartbuster song from the director’s latest film “Ghungroo” pic.twitter.com/wI3m1Md5uX — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) December 12, 2022 All that hype for that MID song? That’s a shame! YRF created the cheapest version of “Swag Se Swagat”, the song does not contain a single moment where you want to get up and dance to the beats and why is Sarook Khan promoting Vimal Zubaan Kesari here? #BesharamRank pic.twitter.com/YbhlsRls2T — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) December 12, 2022 Following the massive outrage, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “The movie ‘Pathaan’ is full of flaws and based on a toxic mentality. The lyrics of the song “Besharam Rang” and the saffron and green clothes worn in the song need to be corrected, otherwise we will decide whether to let the movie screening happen in MP or not. » The movie ‘Pathaan’ is full of flaws and based on a toxic mentality. The lyrics of the song “Besharam Rang” and the saffron and green clothes worn in the song must be corrected, otherwise we will make the decision whether or not to leave the screening of the film in MP: Deputy Home Minister Narottam Mishra pic.twitter.com/csEl6jUd4t — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022 Many Bollywood actors and filmmakers have spoken out in favor of the film, especially Shah Rukh Khan. Here are some tweets from the archive including Swara Bhaskar, Shobu Yarlagadda (Baahubali film producer), Prakash Raj and others. As Parekh talked about “Bollywood is dying”, readers can read this article from the team behind Rashtra Jyoti‘Bollywood’s demise‘. We need your support Your Aahuti is what sustains this Yajna. With your Aahuti, the Yajna grows. Without your Aahuti, the Yajna is extinguished. We are a small team totally dependent on you. To support, consider subscribing voluntarily. IPU ID – [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] Give Ahuti (India) Give Ahuti (Global)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rashtrajyoti.in/yesteryear-actress-asha-parekh-says-bollywood-is-dying-comes-in-support-of-besharam-rang-says-indians-becoming-narrow-minded/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

