ishwar thakur: ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ actor Ishwar Thakur battles kidney disease while struggling financially





Television actor, Ishwar Thakur is currently experiencing financial difficulties. The actor revealed that he had suffered kidney problems in an interview with a reputable media outlet. His illness has worsened since the COVID-19 outbreak spread around the world. Ishwar Thakur talks about his kidney disease



Ishwar Thakur’s legs swelled due to kidney disease and he even lost control of his urine flow. He admitted that he had been unemployed for a long time. A few months ago, he was diagnosed with kidney disease. Ishwar uses old newspapers because he has no money to buy diapers due to his lack of employment. He doesn’t even have the money to buy diapers, so he’s forced to use old newspapers as replacements, according to reports. Ishwar also mentioned that he didn’t even have much money to pay a decent doctor for his health, he is now receiving Ayurvedic therapy for his medical condition. Unfortunately, Ishwar Thakur’s mother and brother also have a number of medical issues. He revealed that his mother, who has been confined to bed since the lockdown, is only partially aware of this. Ishwar’s brother suffers from schizophrenia. He was previously receiving treatment at a government hospital, but his family had to transfer him to an ashram outside Nashik due to lack of funds. Ishwar Thakur added that despite having participated in several auditions for the programs, the producers dropped him after learning about his health issues. He claimed that they thought they would be blamed if anything bad happened to him on the sets.

Ishwar noted that although his business associates and friends initially helped him financially, they soon stopped due to the outbreak. FAQs 1- In which show did Ishwar Thakur work?

Ishwar Thakur was working at Bhabhi ji Ghar out of hatred. 2- Bhabhi ji came to you on which channel?

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain airs on Zee.



