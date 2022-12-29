Former UAB professor and Sweet Home Alabama actor Bob Penny dies at 87





Bob Penny, a former UAB teacher and longtime actor who starred in more than 30 films, including Forrest Gump and Sweet Home Alabama, has died. He was 87 years old. A cause of death was not given in its obituary. Born in Anniston in 1935, Dr. Robert Lynn Bob Penny won several awards for his poetry, teaching and acting, including the Ellen Gregg Ingalls Award for Excellence in Classroom Teaching in 1974. He had been six times nominated for the honor, according to his obituary. A professor of poetry and prose for 21 years at UAB, Penny received the Birmingham Festival of the Arts Silver Bowl Award in 1980 for her poetry in Prologues to Home. In 1996, Penny received the Applause Award for Contribution to Theater in Alabama from the Alabama School of Fine Arts. After retiring in 1990 after 32 years of teaching, including 21 at UAB, Penny continued to focus on his acting career, which began while teaching English in college. Penny had done commercials for the Parisian department store in Birmingham in the early 1980s and was teaching English at UAB when he was bitten harder by the acting bug. A friend of mine from the UK saw the ads and said, Bob, why don’t you come with me to Atlanta and see if they’d like to have you as one of their actors in this agency, said Penny AL.com in a 2008 interview. They did, and a few high-profile commercials followed, including Penny as an angel in Atlanta’s United Way campaign in 1986. Then the movies started coming in, Penny said. I really got lucky. I had these very small roles, but they definitely helped pay the mortgage. He appeared on Sweet Home Alabama, where he played bumbling small-town lawyer Wallace Buford, as well as Forrest Gump, My Cousin Vinny, The Legend of Bagger Vance, The Rosa Parks Story and more. He also had a recurring role on the NBC series In the Heat of the Night. Between her forays into Hollywood, Penny always enjoyed doing theater in Birmingham. He’s starred in The Odd Couple and Don Juan in Hell for seasoned performers, and he’s worked on other stages as well. Penny has appeared in several productions for the Birmingham Festival Theatre; her last performance was in Ronald Harwoods The Dresser, about an actor and his aging retired dresser and directed by Beth Ensey, in 2017, said BFT board chair Rhonda Erbrick. Bob Penny captured all of our hearts at the Birmingham Festival Theater and put it all into his work, she said in a statement to AL.com. He loved BFT, and we often talked about how to make a hidden gem of a theater shine in the Magic City. Bob Penny is and always has been an actor and a joy to be around, Erbrick continued. Birmingham Festival Theater loved him dearly and we are now mourning a painful loss alongside the Birmingham theater community at the loss of such a fine actor and human being.

