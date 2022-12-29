Sania Mirza sings comedic recreation of popular Bollywood song, leaves hubby and Shoaib splitting





A popular sports industry couple, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, needs no introduction. While their once-loved union has been hailed as the epitome of cross-border love, the recent buzz around their speculated divorce has left many despondent. Although there has been no official confirmation from the couple yet, Sania and Shoaib continue to feature on their celebrity chat show, The Mirza Malik show. Sania Mirza recreates popular Bollywood song, which leaves Shoaib Malik split A recent promo from The Mirza Malik Show posted on the official YouTube channel reveals a hilarious banter between Shoaib and Sania. Well, it all happened during a game play on the show, where Sania played against their show guest and Pakistani actor, Humayun Saeed, while her husband, Shoaib, was the game host. When Shoaib mentioned a few words translated into English from the popular Bollywood song by Neha Kakkar, Aao Raja. For this, Sania immediately pressed the buzzer and hilariously sang the song. Recommended Reading: Sara Ali Khan Shares Sweet Pic With Her ‘Iggy’ On A Swing From Their Christmas Vacation See the video here. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik Divorce Speculation Divorce speculation between Sania and Shoaib had arisen ever since Sania posted a cryptic message on her social media account, which talked about dealing with broken hearts. Later, a few days after, on November 23, 2022, Sania posted another cryptic note hinting at new beginnings. All of this was enough to fuel the fire of their separation. Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza? Speculation about the couple’s divorce deepened, even more when it was rumored that Shoaib cheated on Sania Mirza with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. Soon questionable photos of Shoaib and Ayesha also surfaced on the internet, where their chemistry with each other did not go unnoticed. Watch this: Rohan, Anshula Kapoor’s boyfriend, takes her on a boat ride and surprises her with a date before her birthday When Ayesha Omar refuted all these claims that she was in love with Shoaib Malik As several reports surfaced, Ayesha Omar’s name as the reason for Sania and Shoaib’s split, the actress frankly dismissed it all pointing out the truth. According to Ayesha, the dating rumors between her and Shoaib are totally baseless. She mentioned that these only made the rounds because of the posting of a few photos of her with Shoaib, which were nothing more than part of a commercial photo shoot. Why haven’t Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik announced their divorce? According to a report, it wasn’t just legal issues that kept Sania and Shoaib from making the final announcement. This is mainly due to the professional commitments they have to fulfill together, which had prevented them from publicly announcing their divorce. For the uninitiated, just days after speculation about their divorce made its way to the public, Sania and Shoaib announced a TV chat together called The Mirza Malik Show. Therefore, they are under contract to film all episodes of the series, before officially separating. We love these funny banter between Sania and Shoaib! Next Read: Mukesh Ambani’s home, Antilia lights up ahead of Isha Ambani’s twins’ first New Year celebration AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android or iOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/sania-mirza-sings-a-comic-recreation-of-a-popular-bollywood-song-leaves-hubby-shoaib-in-splits-37561 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos