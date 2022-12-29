How did actor George Clooney turn his passion for tequila into a thriving business?

The movie industry is a source of income. Everyone involved in the creation of a film earns generously to live a very comfortable life. But, some even take the next step and enter the realm of entrepreneurship. One of those big names is George Clooney, who is considered one of the most successful actors of all time, but an even bigger part of his wealth comes from his other passion, tequila.

In a Twitter thread, Noah Sanborn Friedman shared the story of George Clooney and how the actor ended up creating one of the most successful tequila brands.

George Clooney is one of the most successful actors of all time. But despite being a bankable movie star, most of his wealth doesn’t come from movies… It comes from tequila. Here’s the wild story of how Clooney struck gold with Casamigos pic.twitter.com/HGuOQECij0 — Noah Sanborn Friedman (@noahsfriedman) December 27, 2022

According to Friedman, the story begins in 2012 in Mexico, where George Clooney and his close friend Randy Gerber (businessman and husband of Cindy Crawford) owned houses next to each other. The two built their houses on a private piece of land called “Casamigos” (guest house).

“Like you do in Mexico, we drank a lot of tequila. We would go to bars and restaurants and the bartenders would recommend them. Some were good, some not so good, and some were expensive,” Gerber said of his debut with his friend.

The two friends got into making their own tequila when they couldn’t find a tequila that had the right combination of sweetness, flavor profile, and price. After a bit of a fuss and over 700 blind taste test samples with friends and family, they finally landed on something they were thrilled with.

Initially, they created tequila for personal enjoyment and kept the batteries at home. They also shared the homemade tequila with family and friends. The duo never intended to market the formula, but their friends and family loved it so much that they quickly hit around 1,000 bottles a year in a select group of family and friends.

At the time, they manufactured as a sub-brand of their producer and did not have the proper certifications and licenses to sell or distribute. But given the level of scale they were reaching so quickly they were forced to make a choice: either slow down or double down,” the Twitter thread added.

The duo launched Casamigos as their true brand and brought in real estate developer Mike Meldman as their third partner. In 2013, the Casamigos signed a distribution and import agreement and began selling in the United States. The brand had certain perks like Clooney’s stardom, Gerber’s ties to nightlife, and Meldman’s deep ties to luxury hospitality.

The brand quickly rose to prominence and in 2014 sold 38,000 nine-litre cases (over 450,000 bottles). In 2018, they doubled to 80,000 nine-litre cases. The company’s rapid growth was closely watched by another large company, Diageo, which saw the value in scaling Casamigos across the country and the world.

In 2017, Diageo announced it would acquire Casamigos in a deal worth over $1 billion. The deal consisted of an upfront payment of $700 million, with the potential for an additional $300 million over the next 10 years based on performance,” the Twitter thread added.

Casamigos is one of the first brands of tequila that comes to people’s minds now and is sold in almost every bar and liquor store in America and dozens of countries around the world.