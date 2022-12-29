Lohri Bollywood Night with Varinder Brar Live @Vermont Hollywood LA Tickets, Sat, 14 Jan 2023 at 10:00 PM





BIH X Malhi Entertainment presents Varinder Brar Live / Bollywood DJ Party in LA @ The Vermont Hollywood You’re ready for an exciting evening of Bollywood and Punjabi music from your resident DJ Naveen Kumar and DJ Bains Music, followed by a personal, up-close performance from Varinder Brar. Varinder Brar is a prominent Punjabi singer and lyricist. In 2018, he released his debut song “Time Chakda” and received a huge response. He then gained great fame with the song “Jatt Life” in 2019, and this song received more than 100 million views on youtube. He also gave many songs like Kaafla, Villagers, Jigra, Next Level, Circle, Kaali, Duniya, On Hunt, Kahani Dil Di, Mere 22, Muchha Wale and 12 Bande. You’ll party in Vermont Hollywood! It offers several spaces to enjoy any type of event. With over 13,000 square feet, every corner of the venue offers unique and one-of-a-kind offerings. Get ready to take in the sights and sounds of our main dance floor with a drink from one of our three full-service bars. Our VIP mezzanine offers high-end amenities to enhance your evening on the town! We host the hottest Bollywood events every month in Los Angeles. Check out our Instagram to see our past events: https://www.instagram.com/bollywoodinhollywoodevents DRESS CODE Dress code: upscale and fashionable attire January 14, 2023 @ 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Location – Vermont Hollywood Address: 1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, California 90029 Doors will close at midnight so come early. 18+ Event PLEASE BRING A VALID ID. VALID ID: State-issued driver’s ID/license or passport. NO other ID will be accepted! Photocopies or photos of your ID on your phone will NOT be accepted. TICKET INFORMATION EARLY BOOKING – $25 Book your tickets early to get a discount. First 100 tickets only! GENERAL ADMISSION – $35 Buy online now to save. Tickets at the door will be $60. SPECIAL GROUP 5+ PEOPLE – $30 each Mixed group only VIP TABLE (4-6 people – bottle service required): $1,000 THE VIP SERVICE INCLUDES: – 1 bottle of premium liquor – Fast entry – Guaranteed seats at the table – Coverage for up to 6 people – A VIP area server – Beverage mixers To note: . Call +1(605) 933-9873 for more information on VIP tables. Call 6059339873 for details CONTACT INFORMATION Call: +1(605) 933-9873 This is a public event that will be recorded. You can appear in photos/video recordings. We reserve the right to use this media anywhere without asking your prior permissions. PLEASE NOTE THAT BELLIGERENT BEHAVIOR IS UNACCEPTABLE AT OUR EVENTS. The club and the management reserve the right to remove any guest from the room. No inappropriate behavior will be tolerated. Strictly no refunds. All tickets are non-refundable!

