From a masked DJ to fireworks, ring in the New Year at beach nightclubs





It’s hard to believe, but another year has passed. Saturday, December 31 marks New Year’s Eve and everyone knows the exercise by now. Delmarva’s bars and restaurants will be hosting celebrations ranging from free admission to tickets costing $100 or more. In Dewey Beach, tickets are sold out for Chicago-based electronic music disc jockey White Panda’s annual Saturday appearance at Bottle & Cork nightclub. The masked music spinner continues to cultivate a national following and had revelers dancing among the trees outside at the 2022 Firefly Music Festival in Dover. Also at Dewey, the Rusty Rudder was down to just 140 tickets Monday for its annual New Year’s Eve shindig with Go, Go Gadget and Love Seed Mama Jump ($110). The evening will include a fireworks display over the bay. Food and drinks are included in the price of admission. In the name of safety, however, the Rudder has issued a disclaimer that says its bartenders retain the right to interrupt liquor service, as required by state law and the Board of Control. Delaware alcoholic beverages. In Ocean City, Seacrets will, as usual, be the scene of a mega blast that will run from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. There will be a $50 entrance fee at the door beginning at 5 p.m., with no advance ticket sales. Those wishing to be seated for dinner must have reservations, however, for seating from 5:30 p.m. ($99) to 8:45 p.m. ($199). The five bands that will perform include Full Circle (4 p.m.); The Malones (8:15 p.m.); Triple rail turn (9:15 p.m.); and Band of Make Believe (1 hour). Elsewhere in OC on Saturday, Fagers Island will host party band Hit Parade on the main stage and DJ Groove at the deck bar ($55). Admission includes a 2023 VIP card. Only ticket holders will be admitted after 7 p.m.; there will be separate seating for dinner with reservations required for dining areas, and these do not include VIP cards. As mentioned here last week, Fagers is also selling tickets for its first major event of 2023. The ninth annual Oyster Garden will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 18 ($64). Music will once again be provided by popular Baltimore jam band Blue Miracle. In Lewes, Crooked Hammock Brewery has dubbed its Saturday celebration A Crooked Country New Years Hoedown ($110). It will take place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., with tunes provided by Reading, Pa., recording act Cody Tyler & Gypsy Convoy. Designated drivers can purchase tickets for $50 that include food but no alcohol. In downtown Rehoboth Beach, the original Arenas Bar & Deli location will have free admission on Saturday. Local rock and reggae band Freshly Squeezed, also celebrating its 15th anniversary, will play from 9 p.m. to midnight. Also in the coastal county of Sussex, the Milton Theater has issued a low ticket count alert for Saturday. The Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos duo will return to the stage for a three-hour New Year’s Eve party from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ($30). Email Roger Hillis at [email protected] NEW YEAR’S PARTIES:Dive into 2023 with New Year’s swims on the east coast NEW YEAR’S PARTIES:Where to See the New Year’s Ball Drop in 2023 in Salisbury, Berlin and Other East Coast Cities HEALTHY START:Day One Hikes: Celebrate the New Year the Healthy Way in the Parks of Maryland, Virginia

