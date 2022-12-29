Bollywood’s Biggest Controversies and Embarrassments of 2022: A Year to Forget





Bollywood has been rocked by a lot of problems this year. From big flops and disasters to controversial star behavior, many things have hampered the Hindi film industry. To top it off, boycott tendencies have continued to haunt child stars and other big Bollywood superstars and have negatively affected the box office performance of some big films like Laal Singh Chaddha. Here are the biggest controversies and embarrassments to hit Bollywood in 2022. Kali Poster The uproar was created when an Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai released a poster for the film Kaali which showed the goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. The photo offended many people as the poster also showed Kaali holding a Trishul in one hand while her other hand held the LGBTQ pride flag. This led to many people criticizing the filmmaker saying that the poster disrespects Goddess Kaali and Leenaji should be punished for the same. Many FIRs have been filed against the filmmaker but she has not changed the poster. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Girls always ignore the bad deeds of the one they love. The way Alia Bhatt ignored the body shaming and took it as a joke is a big thing for a good-talking woman like Alia bhatt!

Well, if we talk about Ranbir, he is like his father!!#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt https://t.co/rJp7CUNJTV — Muhammad Tuaha Kashif (@TAHAKASHIF14) August 21, 2022 This movie by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt did very good business, but before its release, it received a lot of backlash because the trailer showed the lead actor entering the temple with shoes. This led to a boycott trend which later came to a halt after director Ayan Mukerji explained that the actor was not entering a temple but a Durga Pandal. Ranbir Kapoor’s previous interview showing the actor supporting beef consumption also annoyed many, while his statement about his pregnant wife’s body shaming also drew a lot of criticism. The Kashmir Files Line The Kashmir Files was the most surprising hit of 2022. Although it was a big hit across the country, the movie didn’t get much support from Bollywood celebrities. Many big names in the film fraternity criticized him for exaggerating the incidence of genocide by Kashmir pundits. However, a row erupted when recently at the Goa International Film Festival, Jury Chief Nadav Lapid called TKF propaganda vulgar. This sparked a huge debate within the film fraternity. Ranveer Singh’s naked shoot Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot caused a lot of uproar a few months ago. Several FIRs were filed by Mumbai police against him under various acts as netizens slammed, trolled and heavily ridiculed him. Later, the Bollywood actor explained that someone had transformed his photos and the original photos made him cover his private parts. Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh-Nora Fatehi controversy BREAKING: Jacqueline Fernandes at the ED office for questioning in the case of con man Sukesh Chandrashekar. pic.twitter.com/LywKAIWMMr — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) June 27, 2022 It’s been a disastrous year for Jacqueline Fernandez. Not only did his movies bomb at the box office, but his personal life also took a toll after his dealings with con man Sukesh came to light. She faced questioning and investigation in the ER after photographs and evidence showed she had an affair with Sukesh. Things took a turn when Nora Fatehi booked an FIR against Jacqueline for taking her name in the case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/biggest-bollywood-controversies-and-embarrassments-in-2022-a-year-to-forget-193170 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos