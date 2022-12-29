Entertainment
Actor Ishwar Thakur says he can’t afford diapers as he battles kidney disease
Actor Ishwar Thakur of FIR and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame has said that he is struggling with an acute financial crisis, while suffering from kidney disease. The actor shared his distress at not being able to afford diapers for himself or his sick mother. Read also : Sheezan Khan’s sisters call him ‘innocent’, say he was framed: don’t mistake our silence for weakness’
Ishwar worked in several comedy shows, including May I Come In Madam and Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, but could not find work due to his condition. He said his legs are swollen and he is now unable to hold his urine so he has to use paper and old newspapers.
He told Aajtak.com about his condition, I don’t even have the money to buy diapers, so I use old newspapers as a substitute. I can’t get treatment from a good doctor because I can’t afford it. I used to do Ayurvedic treatment for my condition before, but I stopped that and I have no money now.
He added, “I’m very judgmental. Death seems better than this life now. But I can’t leave my mother and brother alone in this state, so I keep fighting.”
Ishwar also said his mother had been bedridden since the Covid-19 lockdown and was urinating in bed. Her brother suffers from schizophrenia and has now been transferred to an ashram instead of a government hospital due to the family’s financial crisis.
Ishwar also said that he has trouble moving around with a swollen leg and has given auditions but as soon as the producers learn of his condition they avoid giving him work for fear that if he happens to him something on the sets. , they will be held responsible.
He also revealed that many of his former colleagues have helped him financially over the past few years, but he is still struggling with the crisis. The Sonu Sood Foundation had also helped him.
