Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl





We may not be talking about Bruno, but the music of “Encanto” invades the Hollywood Bowl. Following in the footsteps of the music of “Coco” a few years ago, the music of “Encanto” gets its starring role in the iconic venue. The special includes live performances from the actors and actresses who voiced the characters as well as scenes from the film leading up to the songs. It’s an experience that will help the viewer appreciate the hard work that has gone into the music. Lin Manuel Miranda presented the music he has written with some of the iconic Colombian singers who have joined him to help bring the music to life. Disney musicals are incredibly special when they have great music and “Encanto” is no different. This special presentation is an amazing mix of song, dance and lively storytelling. Although “Encanto” is not my favorite Disney animated movie, I think this special will give me a greater appreciation for the movie in the same way that the music for “Coco” special gave me a greater appreciation for “Coconut”. Given Disney’s propensity for revisiting some of their past hits, they should consider resurrecting some of their previous music for performances at the Hollywood Bowl. I prefer these presentations to most live action films we’ve received over the years, so I wouldn’t mind seeing a performance of “Hercules” or “Tarzan” in this format. How about an older movie like “The Aristocats?” I think there’s a lot of potential that “Coco” and “Encanto” have passed on to the world. It was an incredibly fun experience that I hope Disney will repeat. I’ve already provided examples of some things I’d like to see, but it doesn’t just have to come from the animated division. Disney is always looking for ways to expand, and there’s a lot of potential for growth with these live musical performances. It reminds me of the “Star Wars: In Concert” series that toured the United States about ten years ago. Let’s try. Rating: 4 stars What did you think of “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl?” Jeremy Brown Jeremy has been a huge Disney fan since he was a kid during the Disney Renaissance. One day, he hopes to visit every Disney park in the world.



