Items by entertainment attorney Joel A. Katz will be auctioned by Ahlers & Ogletree, January 12

Oil painting on canvas by Jean de Botton (French, 1898-1978), titled The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1971), from The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, framed (est. $3,000 – $6,000 ). Ahlers & Ogletree, Inc.

ATLANTA, Ga. Items from the Atlanta home of iconic entertainment attorney Joel A. Katz, more than 550 lots in total, will be offered at an unreserved auction scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12 by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the gallery at 700 Miami Circle in Atlanta. The New Years Signature Estates auctions will also take place live and online, on January 13 and 14. The Joel A. Katz auction, which begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will feature fine art, jewelry and watches, designer furniture, art glass, art, souvenirs, guitars and more. Highlights include incredible Daum and Lalique objects and characters, a Yamaha piano autographed by Elton John, and several signed prints by artist Marc Chagall. Also on offer will be custom and collectible guitars from Gibson, a set of Margaritaville Adirondack furniture donated by singer Jimmy Buffett, original paintings by Jean de Botton, Robert Jessup, James Way and others, Assouline & Taschen folio editions. ‘Annie Leibovitz and David Hockney, and a collection of figurines and vessels by Jay Strongwater. The Elton John autographed Yamaha ebony piano with DKC-850 Disklavier and matching bench, signed by the performer in sharp silver on the bench leg, is expected to fetch between $8,000 and $12,000. In addition, a Gibson Les Paul Custom Model LPSPSC guitar and case, bearing Joel Katzs name mounted on the headstock and featuring the classic electric Les Paul shape with Zamaitis styling or a possible collaboration steel top, should reach $3,000 to $5,000.

Color lithograph on Japan paper by Marc Chagall (French/Russian, 1887-1985), titled La Fentre Entroverte, edited 30/50 lower left and signed lower right, framed (est. $5,000-$7,000). Ahlers & Ogletree, Inc.

Eight fancifully painted garden or beach furniture from Margaritaville, given to Mr. Katz by Jimmy Buffett, including four Adirondack chairs and three side tables, have an estimate of $3,000 to $5,000. In addition, a limited edition Elvis One More Time Wurlitzer jukebox with a beautiful white lacquer finish, featuring 50 compact discs and computer memory with 1,200 songs, six internal speakers, a 200 watts and colorful exterior features, should fetch between $5,000 and $7,000. A limited edition Lalique (French) Large Anemones Vase and Pedestal, the vase 19 inches tall and executed in midnight blue crystal with white enamel accents, ovoid in shape, the pedestal 32 inches tall, is expected to reach 10 $000 – $20,000; while a limited edition James A. Houston (Canadian, 1921-2005) for Steuben colorless glass sculpture of a mother hippopotamus with her calf, titled hippo pool (2004), signed and numbered (3/25), should cost between $4,000 and $6,000. Over 100 lots of glass and crystal are highlighted by a limited-edition robot figurine by Kriki (French, b.1965) for Daum Nancy titled Hatred 163, 16 inches tall, the robot executed in cobalt crystal with an antenna, eyes, hands, tools and gilt interior gears, signed by the artist and marked by the maker, edition 2/99 on the reverse (is $8,000 – $12,000). Also, a Daum molten glass An amber-colored tulip-shaped vase, 13 inches tall, with a maker’s mark on the underside, should find a new home for $2,000-4,000. Top in the high jewelry category (and a contender for the auction’s top lot) is an A+P 18k white gold and diamond necklace with a marquise shape and round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 15.00 ct ( clarity VS, color almost colorless). It should command between $12,000 and $18,000. Figures and Ships by Jay Strongwater include a large scale Theobald Grand tree from the Flora and Fauna collection, 96 inches tall, having a brass body with enamel decorated leaves set with Swarovski crystals (est. $3,000-$5,000). Also available will be a special edition hardcover volume by Thomas Lairds Tibet murals498 pages with six leaflets, No. 387 in an edition of 918 and signed by the Dalai Lama (est. $5,000-$7,000).

Theobald Large tree from the Jay Strongwaters Flora and Fauna collection, 96 inches tall, having a brass body with enamel decorated leaves set with Swarovski crystals (est. $3,000-$5,000). Ahlers & Ogletree, Inc.

A color lithograph on Japan paper by Marc Chagall (French/Russian, 1887-1985), titled The Fenbe ajar, an interior scene with figures, edited 30/50 lower left and signed lower right, framed, is expected to fetch between $5,000 and $7,000. Also, an oil on canvas by Jean de Botton (French, 1898-1978), titled The Four Horsemen of theapocalypse (1971), depicting an abstract Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse scene, framed, has a presale estimate of $3,000–6,000. More than 30 designer luggage from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Tom Ford will be auctioned, including a vintage hard-sided suitcase from the Louis Vuitton Alzer collection, executed in monogram coated canvas with a leather handle and luggage tag and having gold hardware, opening to a tray insert with straps, expected to be $2,000-$4,000; while two pairs of oversized Maitland-Smith wing chairs in the Louis XVI style, with carved wood ribbon and reed frames, button-tufted leather upholstery with nailhead trim, and loose seat cushions, are estimated between $1,500 and $3,000 a pair. Over the next two days, Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14, beginning on both days at 10 a.m. EST, Ahlers & Ogletree will present back-to-back Signature Estates New Year’s Eve auctions, featuring 950 lots spread over the two auction sessions. Sales will be punctuated with period antiques, works by listed artists, one-of-a-kind decorative arts, estate jewelry and fine rugs. The Friday session will feature Asian, Modern and Mid-Century Modern arts, jewelry, furs, sports memorabilia and more. Saturday will feature art and antiques from Europe and the Americas. Highlights will include selections from the estate of Georgia Governor Carl Sanders and his wife Betty, important 19th century Georgian furniture, custom circa 1950 Vladimir Kagan furniture, fine jewelry by Margot McKinney, Tiffany and Mauboussin, as well as paintings by Ralph Cahoon, Vaughn Flannery, Henry Raeburn, Robert Cardinal and Carolyn Carr. Online auctions will be available on the Ahlers & Ogletrees auction platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and correspondence offers will also be taken. Live, in-person previews will take place Monday, January 9 through Thursday, January 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at the Ahlers & Ogletree Showroom located at 700 Miami Circle, Atlanta. No appointment is required. Virtual appointments are also available. To schedule a virtual appointment, please call 404-869-2478.