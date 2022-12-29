Entertainment
Items by entertainment attorney Joel A. Katz will be auctioned by Ahlers & Ogletree, January 12
ATLANTA, Ga. Items from the Atlanta home of iconic entertainment attorney Joel A. Katz, more than 550 lots in total, will be offered at an unreserved auction scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12 by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the gallery at 700 Miami Circle in Atlanta. The New Years Signature Estates auctions will also take place live and online, on January 13 and 14.
The Joel A. Katz auction, which begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will feature fine art, jewelry and watches, designer furniture, art glass, art, souvenirs, guitars and more. Highlights include incredible Daum and Lalique objects and characters, a Yamaha piano autographed by Elton John, and several signed prints by artist Marc Chagall.
Also on offer will be custom and collectible guitars from Gibson, a set of Margaritaville Adirondack furniture donated by singer Jimmy Buffett, original paintings by Jean de Botton, Robert Jessup, James Way and others, Assouline & Taschen folio editions. ‘Annie Leibovitz and David Hockney, and a collection of figurines and vessels by Jay Strongwater.
The Elton John autographed Yamaha ebony piano with DKC-850 Disklavier and matching bench, signed by the performer in sharp silver on the bench leg, is expected to fetch between $8,000 and $12,000. In addition, a Gibson Les Paul Custom Model LPSPSC guitar and case, bearing Joel Katzs name mounted on the headstock and featuring the classic electric Les Paul shape with Zamaitis styling or a possible collaboration steel top, should reach $3,000 to $5,000.
Eight fancifully painted garden or beach furniture from Margaritaville, given to Mr. Katz by Jimmy Buffett, including four Adirondack chairs and three side tables, have an estimate of $3,000 to $5,000. In addition, a limited edition Elvis One More Time Wurlitzer jukebox with a beautiful white lacquer finish, featuring 50 compact discs and computer memory with 1,200 songs, six internal speakers, a 200 watts and colorful exterior features, should fetch between $5,000 and $7,000.
A limited edition Lalique (French) Large Anemones Vase and Pedestal, the vase 19 inches tall and executed in midnight blue crystal with white enamel accents, ovoid in shape, the pedestal 32 inches tall, is expected to reach 10 $000 – $20,000; while a limited edition James A. Houston (Canadian, 1921-2005) for Steuben colorless glass sculpture of a mother hippopotamus with her calf, titled hippo pool (2004), signed and numbered (3/25), should cost between $4,000 and $6,000.
Over 100 lots of glass and crystal are highlighted by a limited-edition robot figurine by Kriki (French, b.1965) for Daum Nancy titled Hatred 163, 16 inches tall, the robot executed in cobalt crystal with an antenna, eyes, hands, tools and gilt interior gears, signed by the artist and marked by the maker, edition 2/99 on the reverse (is $8,000 – $12,000). Also, a Daum molten glass An amber-colored tulip-shaped vase, 13 inches tall, with a maker’s mark on the underside, should find a new home for $2,000-4,000.
Top in the high jewelry category (and a contender for the auction’s top lot) is an A+P 18k white gold and diamond necklace with a marquise shape and round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 15.00 ct ( clarity VS, color almost colorless). It should command between $12,000 and $18,000.
Figures and Ships by Jay Strongwater include a large scale Theobald Grand tree from the Flora and Fauna collection, 96 inches tall, having a brass body with enamel decorated leaves set with Swarovski crystals (est. $3,000-$5,000). Also available will be a special edition hardcover volume by Thomas Lairds Tibet murals498 pages with six leaflets, No. 387 in an edition of 918 and signed by the Dalai Lama (est. $5,000-$7,000).
A color lithograph on Japan paper by Marc Chagall (French/Russian, 1887-1985), titled The Fenbe ajar, an interior scene with figures, edited 30/50 lower left and signed lower right, framed, is expected to fetch between $5,000 and $7,000. Also, an oil on canvas by Jean de Botton (French, 1898-1978), titled The Four Horsemen of theapocalypse (1971), depicting an abstract Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse scene, framed, has a presale estimate of $3,000–6,000.
More than 30 designer luggage from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Tom Ford will be auctioned, including a vintage hard-sided suitcase from the Louis Vuitton Alzer collection, executed in monogram coated canvas with a leather handle and luggage tag and having gold hardware, opening to a tray insert with straps, expected to be $2,000-$4,000; while two pairs of oversized Maitland-Smith wing chairs in the Louis XVI style, with carved wood ribbon and reed frames, button-tufted leather upholstery with nailhead trim, and loose seat cushions, are estimated between $1,500 and $3,000 a pair.
Over the next two days, Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14, beginning on both days at 10 a.m. EST, Ahlers & Ogletree will present back-to-back Signature Estates New Year’s Eve auctions, featuring 950 lots spread over the two auction sessions. Sales will be punctuated with period antiques, works by listed artists, one-of-a-kind decorative arts, estate jewelry and fine rugs.
The Friday session will feature Asian, Modern and Mid-Century Modern arts, jewelry, furs, sports memorabilia and more. Saturday will feature art and antiques from Europe and the Americas.
Highlights will include selections from the estate of Georgia Governor Carl Sanders and his wife Betty, important 19th century Georgian furniture, custom circa 1950 Vladimir Kagan furniture, fine jewelry by Margot McKinney, Tiffany and Mauboussin, as well as paintings by Ralph Cahoon, Vaughn Flannery, Henry Raeburn, Robert Cardinal and Carolyn Carr.
Online auctions will be available on the Ahlers & Ogletrees auction platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.
Telephone and correspondence offers will also be taken. Live, in-person previews will take place Monday, January 9 through Thursday, January 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at the Ahlers & Ogletree Showroom located at 700 Miami Circle, Atlanta. No appointment is required. Virtual appointments are also available. To schedule a virtual appointment, please call 404-869-2478.
Ahlers & Ogletree is a multi-faceted family business covering the antiques, estate, wholesale, liquidation, auction and related industries. Ahlers & Ogletree is always on the lookout for quality submissions for future auctions. To consign an item, estate, or collection, you can call them at 404-869-2478; or, you can email them, at [email protected]
Learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery and the sale of items from the Atlanta home of prominent attorney Joel A. Katz scheduled for January 12 and the New Years Signature Estates auctions scheduled for January 13 and January 14, or to join their mailing list for information on upcoming sales, please visit www.aandoauctions.com. Updates are released often. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.artfixdaily.com/artwire/release/1503-items-from-entertainment-attorney-joel-a-katz-will-be-auctioned-b
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Items by entertainment attorney Joel A. Katz will be auctioned by Ahlers & Ogletree, January 12
- Lookback 2022: Healthcare has a meeting moment
- Peace needed now, more than ever: Guterres
- Imran ‘lacks courage’ to dissolve KP assembly: Sharjeel Memon
- Modis failures are quickly forgotten but not those of the BJPWhat 2022 taught us about Indian politics
- Inaugurating Banyan Sila Dam, President expects NTB agricultural productivity to increase
- Australia to extradite former US fighter pilot for training in China | Conflict News
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
- China resumes international travel: Which countries are imposing new restrictions for COVID?
- Hyper-glorification of cricket kills the game
- Former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz ‘demanded strict sex rules and dress codes’ for women attending church before cheating scandal
- Google apparently wanted to acquire Nuvia, presumably to bolster its Tensor efforts.