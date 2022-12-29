Entertainment
Bollywood Actor Gul Panag Buys Mahindra Zor Grand Electric Auto Rickshaw Worth Rs 3.50 Lakh | Electric Vehicle News
Bollywood actress Gul Panag is one of the best-known car enthusiasts in the film world. The actress is popular for her vehicle choices and the way she uses them. She made headlines for using a Royal Enfield Bullet at her wedding. Additionally, she is the only actress to own a Mahindra Scorpio Getaway van. Now combining his automotive enthusiasm with green mobility, the actor has bought a new Mahindra Zor Grand electric three-wheeler with a starting price of Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Sharing the update on Twitter, Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra electric shared a photo of the electric rickshaw with Gul Panag posing with it. In the tweet, Suman wrote, “Welcome to our last mile family @GulPanag.. we’re so glad to have you as a customer and can’t wait to see what you accomplish with this quiet electric workhorse.”
Read also: Yearender 2022: the CEO of Ola against 3 popular arguments against electric vehicles
Additionally, Gul Panag shared a video in the comments of her driving the electric vehicle. It is noted that the Mahindra Zor Grand is one of the leading electric vehicles offered in the commercial vehicle segment in India. With this vehicle, the company aims to improve last mile connectivity with the vehicle.
Well, IMO the best type of brand ambassadors are the paid type.
You’d be surprised at the uses it has for me, and it’s those like me who run establishments that focus on clean energy. pic.twitter.com/UV3KotPT15
Gul Panag (@GulPanag) December 27, 2022
A 10.24 kWh lithium-ion battery powers a 12 kW electric motor inside the Zor Grand. The electric rickshaw has a maximum torque output of 50 Nm, which allows it to climb hilly roads without any major problems. Although the Mahindra Zor Grand has a homologated range of 153 km, in practice the three-wheeler would travel around 100 kilometers on a single charge. The maximum speed of the Zor Grand is 50 km/h and the batteries can be fully charged in 4 hours.
Besides, Gul Panag also owns several Mahindra cars like Mahindra Thar and Mahindra Alturas G4. Moreover, there are other vehicles in his garage like BMW F650 Funduro, Royal Enfield, Triumph Bonneville T120 and Jawa 42,
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/electric-vehicles/bollywood-actor-gul-panag-buys-mahindra-zor-grand-electric-auto-rickshaw-worth-rs-3-50-lakh-2555349.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Actor Gul Panag Buys Mahindra Zor Grand Electric Auto Rickshaw Worth Rs 3.50 Lakh | Electric Vehicle News
- Aztec men’s basketball, New Seasons Church volunteers feed those in need
- S&P/TSX index down more than 1%, US markets fall too
- Google and YouTube say they face lawsuit in US for violating privacy of children under 13
- Explosions rock Ukrainian cities as Russia fires ‘more than 100 missiles’
- Early morning earthquake hit Waikato, Bay of Plenty
- Massachusetts GOP anti-Trump governor ends term
- LadBaby Claims Record-Breaking Fifth UK No. 1 Christmas – Billboard
- Ole Miss Football Score vs. Texas Tech: live updates
- Items by entertainment attorney Joel A. Katz will be auctioned by Ahlers & Ogletree, January 12
- Lookback 2022: Healthcare has a meeting moment
- Peace needed now, more than ever: Guterres