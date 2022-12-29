Bollywood Actor Gul Panag Buys Mahindra Zor Grand Electric Auto Rickshaw Worth Rs 3.50 Lakh | Electric Vehicle News

Bollywood actress Gul Panag is one of the best-known car enthusiasts in the film world. The actress is popular for her vehicle choices and the way she uses them. She made headlines for using a Royal Enfield Bullet at her wedding. Additionally, she is the only actress to own a Mahindra Scorpio Getaway van. Now combining his automotive enthusiasm with green mobility, the actor has bought a new Mahindra Zor Grand electric three-wheeler with a starting price of Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sharing the update on Twitter, Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra electric shared a photo of the electric rickshaw with Gul Panag posing with it. In the tweet, Suman wrote, “Welcome to our last mile family @GulPanag.. we’re so glad to have you as a customer and can’t wait to see what you accomplish with this quiet electric workhorse.”

Read also: Yearender 2022: the CEO of Ola against 3 popular arguments against electric vehicles

Additionally, Gul Panag shared a video in the comments of her driving the electric vehicle. It is noted that the Mahindra Zor Grand is one of the leading electric vehicles offered in the commercial vehicle segment in India. With this vehicle, the company aims to improve last mile connectivity with the vehicle.

Well, IMO the best type of brand ambassadors are the paid type.

You’d be surprised at the uses it has for me, and it’s those like me who run establishments that focus on clean energy. pic.twitter.com/UV3KotPT15 Gul Panag (@GulPanag) December 27, 2022

A 10.24 kWh lithium-ion battery powers a 12 kW electric motor inside the Zor Grand. The electric rickshaw has a maximum torque output of 50 Nm, which allows it to climb hilly roads without any major problems. Although the Mahindra Zor Grand has a homologated range of 153 km, in practice the three-wheeler would travel around 100 kilometers on a single charge. The maximum speed of the Zor Grand is 50 km/h and the batteries can be fully charged in 4 hours.

Besides, Gul Panag also owns several Mahindra cars like Mahindra Thar and Mahindra Alturas G4. Moreover, there are other vehicles in his garage like BMW F650 Funduro, Royal Enfield, Triumph Bonneville T120 and Jawa 42,