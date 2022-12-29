Eagle’s ROAM restaurant focuses on flavors





Fried artichoke hearts with citrus aioli.

Dominique Taylor/Courtesy Photo Winston Churchill is credited with saying: To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often. At ROAM in Eagle, owner and chef Adrienne Sirianni-Cavallario seems to live by this principle, creating absolute perfection with menus featuring flavors from around the world. From Moroccan to Mediterranean, ROAM’s menu is very curated, featuring only the freshest and most creative tastes that truly exemplify the cuisine of this particular region. But as with many international romances, don’t get too attached: Sirianni-Cavallario changes menus every month, following his palate to new regions and flavors. I try to have a good balance between uniqueness and comprehensibility, said Sirianni-Cavallario. Sometimes we have these great ideas and then we try to put them on a plate and it just isn’t enough. The most important thing is to make it understandable, to make it taste amazing and unique, all at the same time. More recently, the menu has offered cuisine from the Mediterranean region, emphasizing herbs and spices that evoke the sun and warmth of the region. The fried artichoke hearts are delicate and crispy, complemented by a silky and tangy citrus aioli. The pork chops are rubbed with fennel and drizzled with a lemon herb oil; even the desserts come into play with a smoked bergamot tiramisu. The ROAM dining room is a cozy and modern setting which harmonizes with the variety of the menu.

Dominique Taylor/Courtesy Photo While ROAM’s menu may highlight a region or cuisine, sometimes Sirianni-Cavallario will focus on one ingredient, like the humble pepper. With 4,000 varieties of peppers worldwide, this has allowed him to create a diverse and eclectic offering, ranging from stuffed peppers to prawns and moqueca, a Brazilian seafood soup, to muhammara, a mashed peppers with spread from Syria. I try to have a good balance between uniqueness and comprehensibility. Adrienne Sirianni-Cavallario, chef and owner I’m surprised by my guests all the time,” Sirianni-Cavallario said with a laugh. I wasn’t quite sure people would (order) deer meatloaf with Cumberland sauce and I was selling it every time I put it on the menu. It’s really unique and different, but it’s in a format that everyone loves and it’s comfort food. Support local journalism Give Tiramisu smoked with bergamot.

Dominique Taylor/Courtesy Photo Sirianni-Cavallario enjoys cooking from all parts of the world. It innovates both in its flavors and in its configuration: it operates from the kitchen of its food truck, the Roaming Gourmet. And although she considered expanding the current space, she’s happy for now: it’s a really nice kitchen and a great place to cook, she says. Organic lamb meatballs with demi-glace porto, whipped red potatoes and ricotta.

Dominique Taylor/Courtesy Photo Guests certainly aren’t complaining: the dining room fills up quickly (reservations are highly recommended) and is modern yet cozy. And the bar is perfect for a cocktail (try the NOMAD) and a bite to eat. For a little more romance, book the outdoor snow globe: it’s an intimate option to explore the ROAMs menu at the moment.

