“Bollywood Has Romantic Songs South Has Item Numbers” by Rashmika Twitter Splits | Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest comment on the music of Bollywood films versus that of South Indian cinema has not gone down well with some of the population. While launching the song for her upcoming Hindi release Mission Majnu, Rashmika talked about growing up listening to romantic Bollywood numbers and said that South Indian films have article and dance numbers. Rashmikas’ comment on South Indian film music disappointed fans, with some reacting angrily on social media, while a few others agreed with her. Read also : Rashmika Mandanna blushes after paparazzi call her beautiful at airport

Speaking at the launch of Mission Majnu’s song Rabba Janda alongside co-star Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika said: “Bollywood romantic songs were one thing. For me, growing up, romantic songs meant numbers. numbers and dance numbers. This is my first romantic Bollywood song. I’m so excited because it’s so good (sic).”

While some people supported Rashmikas remark and agreed that Bollywood has always had the best romantic numbers, many were offended by his comment that the south is only about mass masala, item numbers and numbers of dance. Reacting to a video of Rashmika making the statement shared on Twitter, one user wrote: This is why Kannada people hate her. She speaks without even thinking properly (sic). Another user wrote: She may be wrong to stereotype the industries, but as fans we are all proud of our adrenaline pumping masala and item numbers in the movie. I understand not liking the stereotype as the Telugu melodies are unparalleled, but this bashing is shameful (sic).

Some people agreed with Rashmikas’ view. A tweet read, Bollywood is famous for its romantic songs. The south is famous for its mass songs and item numbers. It is a fact. She didn’t blame or downgrade any industry there (sic).

Rashmika was recently slammed by a cross section of social media users for not watching Kannada movie Kantara for a very long time. She even responded to those who targeted her for not watching the hit movie when she was a Kannadiga. She had said she couldn’t watch the movie as soon as it was released because she was busy with work commitments. She had revealed that she had finally watched the film and even let the team know her wishes.

Rashmika will soon start working on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reunite with Allu Arjun. The project will hit the screens next year. In August, Pushpa: The Rule officially launched with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar will also return to direct the sequel.