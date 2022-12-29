Durant is crazy about 2023 this New Year’s Eve | News

Kick off 2023 with giveaways, live entertainment, photo ops and more!
RejoinChoctaw Casino & Resort This New Years weekend, so is Wild About 2023 with giveaways, live entertainment, drink specials and more on Friday December 30 and Saturday December 31!
Live entertainment throughout the casino
Celebrate the New Year with festive gifts, roving entertainers, showgirls, and photo booth opportunities throughout the casino! Just before midnight the countdown will begin and the balloon drops will take place at Gilleys and The District.
Start the new year with a concert
Charley Crockett and the Greyhounds officially launch thecountdown to 2023 at the Grand Theater at the Choctaw Casino & Resort during Friday, December 30, andWalker Hayes will usher in the New Year on Saturday, December 31.Tickets can be purchased athttps://tinyurl.com/3ejhb5p2.
Enjoy free live music at Gilleys and Guy Fieris American Kitchen +Bar all New Years weekend!
Every New Year’s weekend, guests can dine decadently at Butterfields Buffet!
Saturday, December 31, a brunch menu will be served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $30, dinner from 3:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. for $55 and Sunday, January 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. dinner from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Choose between seven different stations ranging from Prime Rib, Oysters Rockefeller, and more! For more information on the Butterfields Buffet menu, go tohttps://tinyurl.com/246ve9yt.
Need a Pick me up? Coffee cocktails at the reserve
Customers can start or end the New Year’s weekend with our limited-edition winter-inspired cafe cocktail menu at The Reserve. Whether you’re sipping a classic Irish coffee, an espresso martini, or one of our other four coffee cocktails, these recipes are delicious!Find more information about The Reserve menu and bar opening hours athttps://bit.ly/3bS7gtv.
2023 is going to be crazy! Rewards-eligible members have their chance to win their share of $650,000 during our Wild About 2023 New Year’s weekend giveaway! Find more information on timetables and drawings onhttps://bit.ly/3VCqgRf.
About the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla. :
Located one hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is a AAA Four Diamond resort and entertainment destination in southeast Oklahoma. Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant is a three-level convention/entertainment venue offering over 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space accommodating over 3,000 people. Resort facilities include swimming, shopping, dining, a spa and the area’s first entertainment complex, The District, with restaurants, beverages, 20 bowling lanes, a 70-game arcade and a state-of-the-art movie theatre. In August 2021, a major expansion added the Sky Tower: 21 floors with 1,000 new luxury hotel rooms, 3,300 additional slot machines, table games, a new poker room, new restaurants, bars, cinemas and three acres of swimming pools. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com.