The positives of 2022 in West Hollywood





All was not bleak in West Hollywood in 2022. In a year full of dreary arguments and stormy relationships, these were the times WeHo really shined. WeHo Pride Giving Jeff Consoletti the reins of WeHo Pride, the city’s massive new summer event that featured a world-class concert series and parade, turned out to be the right move. He gave WeHo’s inaugural festival a professional debut, providing city leaders and residents with a showpiece event they could be proud of. Consoletti looks eager to outdo himself in 2023, the first year of a well-deserved multi-year contract the city gave him to produce Pride every year. East Side Lanterns City leaders have finally sent some love to La Brea, overlooking the neglected east end of Santa Monica Blvd. the same beloved rainbow lantern treatment on the west side. Halloween This year, the Council passed up the opportunity to revive the city-sponsored Halloween carnival that draws tens of thousands of revelers to the streets of WeHo each year. But the show must go on, and the people-powered Halloween of 2022 was killed off even without City Hall’s blessing or logistical support. One wonders what could still improve without their micromanagement. New WeHo park and swimming pool It was quite expensive and took too long to complete, but the brand new park and aquatic and recreation center is perfect for WeHo in scale and function, providing a rare attraction for families and a quasi- city ​​that gives diverse WeHoans space to do their thing, whether it’s a training routine, expanding your dog’s social circle, battling The Man, and more. Cannabis lounges Residents may not like the retail stores that are popping up left and right all over town, but they should be thrilled with the Artist Tree and Woodswho both opened beautifully designed cannabis lounges in 2022, proving that getting high can be seriously high-end. Response to monkeypox From the start, WeHo seemed to face an existential threat from the monkeypox virus, which seemed uniquely positioned to devastate West Hollywood’s hypersocial, sex-positive gay population. After some initial stumble, the city, county, and local businesses came together and made vaccines available to just about everyone in admirable time. The hard lessons learned by government health officials during the pandemic, it seems, have not been forgotten after all. Pickleball It’s not quite tennis and it’s not quite ping pong, it’s the new “It” activity in West Hollywood. Whether the pickleball craze lasts or not, he’s succeeded in bringing the people of WeHo together rather than pulling them apart. In 2022, this counts as a major achievement.

