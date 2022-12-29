“She just exposed her idiocy”





Rashmika Mandanna continues to be in the limelight. Unfortunately, this time it’s because of his words that attract unwanted attention. Recently, she was brutally criticized for looking down on the production house that cast her. Now the actress is receiving criticism from Southern fans. Read to find out more! Rashmika will next be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film drops straight to Netflix on January 19, 2023, so the two lead actors are currently busy with promotions. At the song’s launch event, the actress went on to talk about how Bollywood songs influenced her. It has now turned against him. At the Mission Majnu song launch event, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about Bollywood songs and their influence on her over the years. While praising, she went on to say that Bollywood songs are more romantic. On the other hand, the south has more massive songs and articles. The statement seemed completely normal, but it’s now garnering hatred from die-hard southern content fans. South Indian moviegoers are now bashing Rashmika Mandanna on Twitter. One user wrote, “Rashmika thinks South never had punchy romantic songs, say Bollywood wins here. What a terrible thing to say! Completely unaware of the facts, she has just exposed her idiocy to the world. Another wrote: “Rashmika don’t you know ar rahman songs…? and Ilayaraja songs. She should mention it as Telugu songs which are mass and articles…Bollywood has more articles than songs, all of them are evil. Meanwhile, aside from that, Rashmika Mandanna recently found herself in controversy for not respecting the production house that cast her. For the uninitiated, acclaimed Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty launched Rashmika with his directorial debut in Kirik Party. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates! Must Read: Rashmika Mandannas’ reaction to a few bikers chasing her in a video goes viral is gaining the web, netizens saying how we can hate her. Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/south-indian-cinema/rashmika-mandanna-in-trouble-again-gets-trolled-for-saying-bollywood-songs-are-more-romantic-than-south-songs-she-has-just-exposed-her-idiocy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos