Actor Jameela Jamil reveals rare tissue disorder and posts video of stretchy skin





Jameela Jamil posted a video on Instagram describing the effect of EDS on her. British actress Jameela Jamil has revealed she has a rare genetic condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), which causes hypermobility and stretchy skin. Ms Jamil posted a video on social media in which she showed off the elasticity of her cheeks. According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), EDS is a group of rare inherited diseases that affect the connective tissues supporting the skin, bones, blood vessels and many other organs and tissues. While some of the symptoms are mild, others can be disabling. “Jesus Christ, it’s not an app, it’s not a filter, it’s just my face. Look how elastic it is,” the ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer“, we hear the actor say in the video, while pulling his skin away from his mouth. “It’s about my joints,” the 36-year-old added, hyperextending her arm. “As you can see, nothing bends the right way, everything bends the right way and the wrong way.” In the accompanying Instagram post, the actor said, “I don’t talk about it more often. The internet made fun of me because of my health issues and it made me feel suicidal for a while. .” She slammed the trolls, saying they don’t have “a hundredth of our strength” and can’t survive what we survive, “so they choose to enlighten us on everything instead.” The purpose of posting the video, Ms Jamil said, is to raise awareness about the subject and save “****** mothers’ lives”. The NHS stated that there are 13 types of EDS, most of which are rare. “Hypermobile EDS (hEDS) is the most common type. Other types of EDS include classic EDS, vascular EDS, and kyphoscoliotic EDS,” he told the website. Depending on the type of EDS, the defective gene may have been inherited from one parent or from both parents. Featured Video of the Day Delhi cop loses 46 pounds in 8 months and sets an example

