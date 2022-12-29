I get paid to read and mark hollywood scripts for the blacklist

A reader of The Black List says there are a few things to keep in mind before paying for a reading.

Screenwriters pay to have their scripts rated by readers on the reputable screenplay database site.

Readers of The Black List should only have one year of experience reading scripts.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with a reader of The Black List. Their employment has been verified by Insider. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

During COVID, I was working part-time and wanted to supplement my income. I’m a screenwriter, so I thought reading scripts would be great for me.

Blacklist is the most notable site for launching a screenwriting career, where writers of any level of expertise can submit their screenplays for potential exposure to industry insiders. Blacklist films have won 53 Oscars.

Writers can pay $30 a month to “host” their scripts on the site, where agents, managers, producers, directors, actors and financiers are known to search for their next project to produce. It’s a great way to get your script noticed if you’re able to stand out from the crowd.

One of the requirements to be a reader is to have at least a year of experience in an agency or production company where you had to read scripts

The minimum requirement to be a reader at The Black List is one year of experience as a Hollywood assistant, so chances are someone with that level of experience will write your review.

With a service like this, you pay to roll the dice, you might get a reader who understands what you’re looking for and has great tips on how to improve.

There’s a certain kind of influence that comes with getting a 10 from a blacklist reader, due to the site’s reputation for hosting scripts that have made it into notable films. Scripts that score eight and above by paying readers are sent out in weekly emails to vetted industry people who could potentially advance your career.

It’s still a long way from these mailing lists producing real results, but it’s possible (it’s definitely happened before), so it’s still a great opportunity for an undiscovered writer.

The application process is quite simple and the job is flexible

I found the Reader position at The Black List through their website and applied by filling out an online application. I had some experience covering scripts in the industry, so I felt a little confident applying.

An assessment costs $70 for a 30 minute pilot or $100 for a feature film script. As a reader, I make $45 for a half hour pilot and $60 for a full hour. It’s great that the company passes a good portion of the cost to the reader.

I choose how many scripts I’m willing to read at once and once the script is in my feed I have a week to read it and give grades on it.

I know people who have done this full time, so they read a lot of scripts, which can be difficult. I never reached that level, but if you read a certain number of scripts per month, you get a 15% bonus for the whole month. This bonus makes this gig a bit more viable as a full-time job. You could probably make around $50,000 a year if you could track that many scripts.

Each reader has their own system for giving grades

A reader’s ratings are always approved first. I suspect someone is taking a quick look at my notes to make sure nothing is obviously bad. If people complain about your review, you will be reported to management. Getting enough flags could get you fired.

When I start an assessment, I read the script and provide a logline based on my reading, then fill in its strengths, weaknesses, and potential. I also provide a digital note.

Ranking 1-2

If you’re in the one to two range, there are probably some formatting issues, like maybe it’s not even written in Final Draft (the industry standard screenwriting program). In those cases, I’ll put a free guide on how to format a script in my notes, or I’ll suggest freeware that will format it for you.

Rank 3-4

When a script is a three or four, there are usually story or dialogue issues. I try to give the writer really thoughtful notes in these cases. There is always a way to make something work.

5 Rating

As for a five, to me that means the script is perfectly… fine. It’s a good script, but maybe there’s nothing special about it.

Ranking 6-7

A six or a seven means I enjoyed it, it was good. I rarely exceed seven on the scale of one to ten. Sometimes I review something and after I send it, I’ll go see what other readers have given me. Often, I am surprised by the rating he obtained.

Rating 8-10

We award them sparingly, a rating of nine or 10 is supposed to be universally accepted as really, really good.

Ratings are very subjective, but there is no objective assessment of art anyway. I gave a script a nine because I thought it was amazing, then I looked at the other ratings and another reader gave it a four. From my own experience, if there is such a discrepancy between two reviews, you will get a discount on another review.

There are 3 situations where paying for a reader is most advantageous

Blacklist assessments are a good tool if you find yourself in one of these three scenarios:

You don’t have anyone in your life who has experience reading scripts and can give you feedback You don’t trust people who give you their opinion You want the perspective of someone who doesn’t know you personally

Your main goal when submitting should simply be to get feedback from someone who has read scripts before. It’s important to remember that it’s not going to make or break your career even if you get a 10 on the grading scale.

If anything, a score of 10 lets you know you’re in a good position to enter screenplay competitions, send to managers for representation, or any industry connections you might have that can help with that.

If you work in Hollywood and want to share your story, email Eboni Boykin-Patterson at [email protected]