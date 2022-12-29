Entertainment
I get paid to read and mark hollywood scripts for the blacklist
- A reader of The Black List says there are a few things to keep in mind before paying for a reading.
- Screenwriters pay to have their scripts rated by readers on the reputable screenplay database site.
- Readers of The Black List should only have one year of experience reading scripts.
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with a reader of The Black List. Their employment has been verified by Insider. The following has been edited for length and clarity.
During COVID, I was working part-time and wanted to supplement my income. I’m a screenwriter, so I thought reading scripts would be great for me.
Blacklist is the most notable site for launching a screenwriting career, where writers of any level of expertise can submit their screenplays for potential exposure to industry insiders. Blacklist films have won 53 Oscars.
Writers can pay $30 a month to “host” their scripts on the site, where agents, managers, producers, directors, actors and financiers are known to search for their next project to produce. It’s a great way to get your script noticed if you’re able to stand out from the crowd.
One of the requirements to be a reader is to have at least a year of experience in an agency or production company where you had to read scripts
The minimum requirement to be a reader at The Black List is one year of experience as a Hollywood assistant, so chances are someone with that level of experience will write your review.
With a service like this, you pay to roll the dice, you might get a reader who understands what you’re looking for and has great tips on how to improve.
There’s a certain kind of influence that comes with getting a 10 from a blacklist reader, due to the site’s reputation for hosting scripts that have made it into notable films. Scripts that score eight and above by paying readers are sent out in weekly emails to vetted industry people who could potentially advance your career.
It’s still a long way from these mailing lists producing real results, but it’s possible (it’s definitely happened before), so it’s still a great opportunity for an undiscovered writer.
The application process is quite simple and the job is flexible
I found the Reader position at The Black List through their website and applied by filling out an online application. I had some experience covering scripts in the industry, so I felt a little confident applying.
An assessment costs $70 for a 30 minute pilot or $100 for a feature film script. As a reader, I make $45 for a half hour pilot and $60 for a full hour. It’s great that the company passes a good portion of the cost to the reader.
I choose how many scripts I’m willing to read at once and once the script is in my feed I have a week to read it and give grades on it.
I know people who have done this full time, so they read a lot of scripts, which can be difficult. I never reached that level, but if you read a certain number of scripts per month, you get a 15% bonus for the whole month. This bonus makes this gig a bit more viable as a full-time job. You could probably make around $50,000 a year if you could track that many scripts.
Each reader has their own system for giving grades
A reader’s ratings are always approved first. I suspect someone is taking a quick look at my notes to make sure nothing is obviously bad. If people complain about your review, you will be reported to management. Getting enough flags could get you fired.
When I start an assessment, I read the script and provide a logline based on my reading, then fill in its strengths, weaknesses, and potential. I also provide a digital note.
Ranking 1-2
If you’re in the one to two range, there are probably some formatting issues, like maybe it’s not even written in Final Draft (the industry standard screenwriting program). In those cases, I’ll put a free guide on how to format a script in my notes, or I’ll suggest freeware that will format it for you.
Rank 3-4
When a script is a three or four, there are usually story or dialogue issues. I try to give the writer really thoughtful notes in these cases. There is always a way to make something work.
5 Rating
As for a five, to me that means the script is perfectly… fine. It’s a good script, but maybe there’s nothing special about it.
Ranking 6-7
A six or a seven means I enjoyed it, it was good. I rarely exceed seven on the scale of one to ten. Sometimes I review something and after I send it, I’ll go see what other readers have given me. Often, I am surprised by the rating he obtained.
Rating 8-10
We award them sparingly, a rating of nine or 10 is supposed to be universally accepted as really, really good.
Ratings are very subjective, but there is no objective assessment of art anyway. I gave a script a nine because I thought it was amazing, then I looked at the other ratings and another reader gave it a four. From my own experience, if there is such a discrepancy between two reviews, you will get a discount on another review.
There are 3 situations where paying for a reader is most advantageous
Blacklist assessments are a good tool if you find yourself in one of these three scenarios:
- You don’t have anyone in your life who has experience reading scripts and can give you feedback
- You don’t trust people who give you their opinion
- You want the perspective of someone who doesn’t know you personally
Your main goal when submitting should simply be to get feedback from someone who has read scripts before. It’s important to remember that it’s not going to make or break your career even if you get a 10 on the grading scale.
If anything, a score of 10 lets you know you’re in a good position to enter screenplay competitions, send to managers for representation, or any industry connections you might have that can help with that.
If you work in Hollywood and want to share your story, email Eboni Boykin-Patterson at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/the-black-list-read-hollywood-screenplays-2022-11
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I get paid to read and mark hollywood scripts for the blacklist
- Terra Balcanica dual listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- The Primeur – Wednesday, December 28, 2022
- 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes parts of Assam
- Google publishes list of favorite Chrome browser extensions for 2022
- UPDATE 1-Putin and Xi to meet via video link on Friday
- UK ‘has no plans’ to require Chinese visitors to be given Covid tests as US and Italy crack down
- Actor Jameela Jamil reveals rare tissue disorder and posts video of stretchy skin
- A scorched earth battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis should be a boon for Democrats in 2023
- “She just exposed her idiocy”
- India men’s cricket team full schedule for 2023
- A quick introduction to Google Fi