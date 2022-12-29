Adele fans disappointed with Caesars Entertainment package

Adele fans were left disappointed because Caesars Entertainment’s $4 million F1 Las Vegas package only includes two tickets to her residency show.

The gambling conglomerate has announced its ‘Emperor Package’ for the inaugural Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix next year, but many have noted that while there are 12 F1 tickets, there are none. only two to see the Hello singer, 33, at her show.

The package includes: a dozen passes to the Paddock Club throughout the race week, tickets to see Adele in concert at Caesars Palace, five nights in a 4,700 square foot terrace suite overlooking the racetrack, 24-hour butler service, use of a Rolls-Royce chauffeur, and private dining with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

There will be a VIP host to coordinate everything for Emperor Package guests, including nights at OMNIA Nightclub and Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace.

One tweeted in reaction: “The two Adeles’ residency really seals the deal if they don’t know why would you spend 5m.”

Others noted that the deal included tickets for 12 to all benefits – apart from the Adele concert.

Someone said, “That’s so ridiculous! Is this what a Formula 1 Emperor Package has come to? I wonder why only 2 tickets for Adele’s residence at Caesar’s Palace? We need 12! Fix it!’

And another fumed: “So for $5m you can take 11 guests to F1 and then tell 10 guests sorry no Adele for you.”

The villa accommodation also includes an outdoor zen garden with a Japanese onsen tub, pool table, full bar, outdoor kitchen, and a private sauna and spa treatment room, not to mention a private elevator.

The extravagant vacation is five times more expensive than a similar Wynn Las Vegas deal unveiled in November, and potentially more expensive packages could be in store for Las Vegas in 2024, when the city hosts its first Super Bowl.

The Las Vegas race is expected to be the most expensive sporting event on Formula 1’s calendar next year.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has previously defended ticket prices, saying: “In terms of price positioning, we are going to be among the best because it’s Las Vegas and it’s the nature of the customer who comes to Vegas.”

“Formula 1 has a certain positioning in relation to the type of sport it is. We are going to deliver the biggest show in the world as an F1 statement.

“There will be opportunities for people who want to pay less, to spend less. As always in life, it’s the market that takes the price, and then on our side, it’s the responsibility to bring a great event.

Based on an explosion of popularity in the United States created by the Netflix docudrama “Drive to Survive”, F1 in May made Miami its second annual race in the country.

It comes after earlier this week it was reported that Adele increased her fortune by 11.5million last year.

The hitmaker’s profits have catapulted between 2020 and 2021, with the latter seeing his business with reserves of almost 15M, according to account statements.

Statements from Adele’s company, Melted Stone Ltd, show its net assets were 14,940,260 in December 2021, a massive jump from 3,566,954 the previous year.

And the booming profit comes as no shock, as it was the same year the musician released her new album, titled 30.

Including hits such as Easy On Me, first week album sales totaled 261,000.30 and was the biggest first week for an album during the year, also becoming one of the best-selling albums in the world that year.

And the huge profits don’t seem to have gone to waste either, as Adele bought a lavish new home for 47million earlier this year.

Adele finally kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November.

The singer tearfully canceled her planned concerts at the last minute in January, but managed to launch it 10 months late with a 20-song set for a crowd of nearly 4,100 with barely a problem.

The spectacular show saw rains, a lit piano on a waterbed and Adele shooting T-shirts around the auditorium with a plastic gun.

It is understood that she earns around 800,000 per night for the 32-night run.