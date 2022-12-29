Beyond Bollywood: RRR and the future of Indian cinema





World Nothing is foreign RRR scored two Golden Globe nominations, a first for an Indian film. This week on Nothing is Foreign, we look at how this Telugu-language hit erupted during a year of heightened political tensions for the Indian film industry. RRR’s success has shed light on Tollywood, India’s Telugu-language film industry Ram Charan (left) and NT Rama Rao Jr. (right) in a still from the Telugu-language blockbuster RRR. The film has since been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards. (DVV Entertainment) Nothing is foreign27:34Beyond Bollywood: RRR and the future of Indian cinema india RRR, a three-hour epic that has grossed $175 million worldwide and found a massive following thanks to Netflix, has just been nominated for two Golden Globes, a first for an Indian film. And with that, RRR brought a lot of attention to Tollywood, the South Indian Telugu-language film industry from which it was made. It comes during a tough time for Bollywood, the country’s dominant Hindi-language film industry. There has been a series of big budget flops and a right-wing movement to boycott some big stars. This week on Nothing is foreignwe dive into the world of RRR and the success of Tollywood and why it might be linked to India’s polarizing political climate. With: Nothing is foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where history unfolds. It is hosted by Tamara Khandaker. Corrections and clarifications | Submit a news tip | Report an error

