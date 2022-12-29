Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: I’ve always been the stranger in my family. My grandmother raised me because mom was an alcoholic and ran around the streets with her boyfriend. My grandmother passed away three months ago and I’m struggling to get by.
My mother has moved into my grandmother’s house and wants me to come visit her. It’s a problem because everywhere I look, it reminds me of my grandmother. I told her that, but she thinks that since she painted and decorated it differently, that shouldn’t be a problem for me.
I’m the only child who has anything to do with her (she abandoned my older sister), and she uses the guilt when I don’t go out to help clean up or run errands for her. I was raised to believe that we should take care of our elders, but I still have issues with her not being in my life growing up. I don’t know how to handle this without just refusing to go. What should I do? — CONFLICT IN MISSOURI
DEAR CONFLICT: Tell your mother the truth, as you told me. Explain that even though she has painted and redecorated the house, seeing the place without your grandmother is depressing and you are no longer willing to do so. And the next time she asks you to help clean up or run errands for her, say no and tell her why. Unless you forgot something in your letter about your relationship with her over the past decade, I don’t think you should feel obligated to her.
DEAR ABBY: My stepfather, 78, was a carer for 10 years before his wife died five years ago. After his passing, he finally regained his zest for life, joined clubs and found a girlfriend. However, his health issues have worsened over the past two years and he no longer has the energy to keep up with his medical appointments or do anything.
My husband and I call her every day and visit her three to four times a week. His medical issues can be overcome, but he can no longer schedule appointments and defend himself to our overwhelmed medical community. If we press it, it becomes defensive. He doesn’t seem to want to talk about his medical issues, and he doesn’t understand the burden he’s placing on his son to advocate for him medically (a role he also held on behalf of his mother while she was battling MS). ).
My husband (40) lost the last years of his mother’s life to a horrible disease. Now he loses the last years of his father’s life to indifference and depression. Should we keep pushing dad to get medical attention? Should we keep dragging him to his dates and pestering him about it? Or should we just let him give up? –ROAD BLOCK IN MINNESOTA
DEAR ROADBLOCK: It is important that your stepfather be evaluated not only for depression but also for dementia. His mental capacity in the areas of working memory, flexibility of thought and self-control – skills he needs to manage his daily life – appears to have impaired. His doctor needs to be made aware of what is going on. If you and your husband can confirm why this is happening, you might have the solution to your problem.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.
