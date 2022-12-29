Rashmika Mandanna arrives in a new controversy, read here





Hyderabad: It seems that actress Rashmika Mandanna, known for her roles in Telugu and Kannada films, has become the favorite child of controversy. She has also been embroiled in a number of controversies lately, from her interviews to her personal life. Unfortunately, it is his words that attract unwanted attention. She was recently ruthlessly trolled for looking down on the production company that cast her. Now Rashmika got in trouble again for her latest interview. The actress faces backlash from her Southern fans. Read on to find out why. Rashmika will next be seen in Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The two lead actors are currently promoting the movie, which will be released straight to Netflix on January 19, 2023. The actress later discussed the influence of Bollywood songs on her at the song’s launch event. While praising, she went on to say that Bollywood songs are more romantic. She also commented on the south saying that the industry has more mass songs and articles. The statement seemed completely normal, but it didn’t sit well among her southern fans and sparked outrage online. Fans took to Twitter to slam Mandanna for her remarks and slammed her on Twitter for allegedly “disrespecting” her roots yet again. One user wrote, Rashmika thinks South never had punchy romantic songs, says Bollywood wins here. What a terrible thing to say! Completely unaware of the facts, she has just exposed her idiocy to the world. Another wrote, Rashmika you don’t know Arrahman Songs? and Ilayaraja songs. she should mention it as Telugu songs which are mass and itemBollywood has more items than songs are all evil. A few weeks ago, Rashmika Mandanna got in trouble for not respecting the Kannada production company that started her. She was brutally criticized for not showing her gratitude towards the Kannada film industry which helped her foray into the film industry.

