Cinema mecca The Last Moving Picture Company sells Hollywood magic from its base in Kirtland

KIRTLAND, Ohio — As movie awards season lights up and the red carpets roll out, moviegoers don’t have to travel all the way to California to experience spectacular Hollywood magic.

In Kirtland, inside a nondescript building on Route 306 resides what is believed to be the largest private collection of movie posters and memorabilia in the world.

And it’s all on sale at The Last Moving Picture Company shop at 10535 Chillicothe Road.

were a mecca for collectors, publications and other outlets around the world seeking authentic pieces of movie history, said Morris Everett Jr., owner of the operation.

With more than 200,000 posters and 2.5 million photos, Everett, who has held auctions across the country and in Europe, said dealers recognize he indeed has the largest private collection in the business. .

Upon entering the shop and seeing the profusion of posters and lobby cards, and the filing cabinets containing movie stills, it’s hard to believe a larger collection exists.

You can shop online through their eBay store or the Everett-Collectionbut you miss the smell of over 100 years of cinematic memorabilia emanating from the collection, and the experience of the incredible profusion crammed from ceiling to floor.

Everything is there, from the era of silence to The Empire strikes back. Famous faces await Scarlett and Rhett, Rick and Ilsa, Luke and Leia.

The shop is also stocked with historic artifacts, vintage toys, and Cleveland memorabilia.

Above a cabinet is a theater poster for The Ten Commandments signed by Charlton Heston.

There’s Disneys Pinocchio record. Everett admits that hearing Jiminy Cricket sing When You Wish Upon a Star brings tears to his eyes.

The Last Moving Picture Company on Route 306 in Kirtland has movie memorabilia, such as a Disney Pinocchio disc and a Charlie Chaplin doll, as well as its collection of posters and stills. John Matuszak, special for cleveland.com.

Everett admits that even he frequently finds things he didn’t know he had.

Although appreciated by serious collectors, Everett likes to see everyday moviegoers walk in, wide-eyed, to browse and buy.

I love it when someone walks in and finds something they’ve always wanted, Everett said.

For those who can’t afford the hundreds of dollars a vintage poster could cost, Everett keeps reprints that make a special keepsake for a movie buff on a budget.

Its 30th annual auction was held in October. Another auction of non-cinematic items will take place in February.

The owner further shares his cache through The Everett Collection, which provides photographic images to publications such as Time, which used one of his photos of Frank Sinatra at the time of the singer’s death.

Everett’s mania for movies has taken him all over the world and into the presence of entertainment royalty. He has conducted auctions for the collections of Martin Scorsese, Michael Jackson and Dustin Hoffman. At one event, Joe Pesci was his co-auctioneer.

Everett said he brought Leonardo DiCaprio to collect posters.

But he remains at heart a guy from his hometown. He donated items to the Cleveland Public Library and the Western Reserve Historical Society.

And he remains firmly rooted in the love of cinema he first experienced as a boy.

These are my toys, he said posters of films such as The Adventures of Robin Hood and Beau Geste which are displayed in his office and are not for sale.

The start of a beautiful friendship

Everett grew up in Hunting Valley. He remembers his father taking him on a double feature in 1948 with Gunga Din, starring Cary Grant, and The Lost Patrol starring Victor McLaglen.

He was seven and a half years old and had been a movie addict from then on.

He didn’t start amassing a collection until he was in college at the University of Virginia. While on a spring break trip to New York in 1963, he wandered into one of the many movie poster stores there.

He bought a half-sheet poster of The Charge of the Light Brigade, starring Errol Flynn, and a picture of Splendor in the Grass featuring one of his favorite actresses, Natalie Wood.

Later, he answered an advertisement for the sale of 6,000 film stills dating from 1927 to 1935. Once he got them, he realized that I couldn’t get rid of them. . I love them all.

Collecting remained a hobby that took him from New York and California to small hub cities such as Canton, Okla., where he spent three weeks browsing the nation’s largest stockpile of American movie memorabilia and to love him.

In the meantime, he pursued a career as a professional fundraiser for institutions such as The Cleveland Playhouse, United Way and his alma mater, Hawken School in Lyndhurst.

For four years, he co-owned The Last Moving Picture Co. restaurant in Playhouse Square, a movie-themed restaurant where patrons watched classic silent comedies and dined with lobby cards. The name, later used for the poster business, was inspired by Peter Bogdanovichs The Last Picture Show.

But the late 1980s saw Everett’s fortunes decline, with divorce and debt threatening him.

He looked at his collection of posters and thought that was my latest asset. He was forced to sell his cache of animation-related material, including Disney items.

Then, like the lyrics to one of his favorite songs, fate stepped in to bring it to fruition.

In New York, he met Ron Harvey, who worked in the film distribution business. He proposed a partnership in a photo leasing company.

He told Everett I had the knowledge and you had the collection.

I was broken. There are times when just grabbing the brass ring is enough, Everett said. He found himself driving a semi-truck full of his collection through the Lincoln Tunnel on his way back to Cleveland.

In six months, the investment paid off. Today, the Everett Collection has agents all over the world and provides photos of all kinds to the media. He sends photographers to the Oscars and Golden Globes ceremonies.

Because they are renting, Everett retains ownership of the photos.

His company is the third-largest photo rental operation, behind giants Getty Images and Shutterstock, and he has the largest cache of entertainment images, Everett said.

There’s no place like home

It remains a hometown-based operation. Everett had a store in Hollywood and downtown Cleveland until he moved to Kirtland in 2001.

Everett acquired a large collection of images from the Newspaper Enterprise Association and donated over a million non-entertainment related items to the Cleveland Public Library.

He donated an 1896 poster of Euclid Beach Park to the Western Reserve Historical Society, which is displayed near their restored carousel. He is assembling a collection of Cleveland entertainment memorabilia, which he would like to combine into an exhibit with the historical society.

The Last Moving Picture Company has many items related to Cleveland’s entertainment history. John Matuszak, special for cleveland.com.

His poster collection includes local productions such as 1949’s A Christmas Story and The Kid From Cleveland, featuring Bob Feller and fellow World Series Cleveland Indians champion players.

Everett noted that Cleveland has a long connection to the movie poster industry and was once home to several large lithographic printing companies.

As well as being a collector, Everett is a curator, transferring worn posters to linen so they last.

Tomorrow is another day

Morris Everett is not slowing down. He plans to live beyond 100, just like his mother, who has reached 101. I am not allowed to die.

His son, Morris Everett III, runs his own Ebay store.

He thanked Diana, his wife of 31 years, for supporting his efforts. Together they published a book Movie Posters: 75 Years of Academy Award Winners.

Everett is ready for upcoming attractions. His goal is to own a poster of every movie ever made in the United States.

I keep acquiring, acquiring and acquiring, Everett said.

The latest moving image company can be reached at 440-256-3660.

Information is available at ebay.com/str/lastmovingpicturecompany and everettcollection.com.