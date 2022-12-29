Mahira Khan talks about Bollywood friends, meets them in other countries | Bollywood

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017), said actors are seen as “soft targets” in India as well as Pakistan. Although Raees was successful, Mahira was unable to continue working in India due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, which eventually led to the banning of working in India for actors and musicians. Pakistani. (Read also : Ranbir Kapoor Says He’d ‘Love’ To Work In Pakistani Film: ‘I Think There Are No Borders For Artists’

Mahira Khan has opened up about her experience in Bollywood in a new interview. She said she was in contact with people she worked with in India. The actor added that she meets and talks to her Bollywood friends, but is careful what she writes on social media to protect them and protect herself from scrutiny.

Speaking about his experience working in India, the actor said in an interview with Variety, I had an amazing time working in India. I’m still in touch with so many people and there’s a lot of love there. Unfortunately, we are easy targets, easy targets, whether it’s us here in Pakistan, whether it’s them there in India. Because we were artists and we were connected by this thread of art, we really get along. So were trying to pay attention to each other more than anything. Even now, we are very careful about what we write on social media. It’s not that we don’t talk to each other. It’s not that we don’t wish each other on our birthdays. It’s not that we don’t meet in different countries. It’s not that it’s just that we not only protect ourselves, but we protect each other.

Mahira further added that the reason behind this is mainly political. Unfortunately, his politics are not a personal thing. At both ends, until scapegoats are needed, we’ll always be like that. But let’s say things are better. Let’s say there’s someone in power who doesn’t use us as easy targets. That would be lovely. Can you imagine the collaboration? That would be lovely, she concludes.

Mahira stars in Bilal Lasharis The Legend of Maula Jatt, alongside star Fawad Khan. The film which also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed, is a reboot of Yunus Maliks 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. Released in Pakistan on October 13, The Legend of Maula Jatt became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. The film is expected to be released in India this week.