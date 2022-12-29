Entertainment
Mahira Khan talks about Bollywood friends, meets them in other countries | Bollywood
Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017), said actors are seen as “soft targets” in India as well as Pakistan. Although Raees was successful, Mahira was unable to continue working in India due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, which eventually led to the banning of working in India for actors and musicians. Pakistani. (Read also : Ranbir Kapoor Says He’d ‘Love’ To Work In Pakistani Film: ‘I Think There Are No Borders For Artists’
Mahira Khan has opened up about her experience in Bollywood in a new interview. She said she was in contact with people she worked with in India. The actor added that she meets and talks to her Bollywood friends, but is careful what she writes on social media to protect them and protect herself from scrutiny.
Speaking about his experience working in India, the actor said in an interview with Variety, I had an amazing time working in India. I’m still in touch with so many people and there’s a lot of love there. Unfortunately, we are easy targets, easy targets, whether it’s us here in Pakistan, whether it’s them there in India. Because we were artists and we were connected by this thread of art, we really get along. So were trying to pay attention to each other more than anything. Even now, we are very careful about what we write on social media. It’s not that we don’t talk to each other. It’s not that we don’t wish each other on our birthdays. It’s not that we don’t meet in different countries. It’s not that it’s just that we not only protect ourselves, but we protect each other.
Mahira further added that the reason behind this is mainly political. Unfortunately, his politics are not a personal thing. At both ends, until scapegoats are needed, we’ll always be like that. But let’s say things are better. Let’s say there’s someone in power who doesn’t use us as easy targets. That would be lovely. Can you imagine the collaboration? That would be lovely, she concludes.
Mahira stars in Bilal Lasharis The Legend of Maula Jatt, alongside star Fawad Khan. The film which also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed, is a reboot of Yunus Maliks 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. Released in Pakistan on October 13, The Legend of Maula Jatt became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. The film is expected to be released in India this week.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/mahira-khan-talks-about-bollywood-friends-meeting-them-in-other-countries-to-protect-each-other-we-are-easy-targets-101672299192844.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mahira Khan talks about Bollywood friends, meets them in other countries | Bollywood
- What the new transcripts from Jan. 6 may reveal about Trump’s mindset
- 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes parts of Assam
- Putin will meet Xi Jinping tomorrow via videoconference | NEWS | D.W.
- Inaugurating 185 homes for Seroja storm survivors, Jokowi distributes certificates
- Kim Kardashian bans staff from wearing bright colors | Entertainment
- Here are the things you can bet on if sports betting is legal in Ohio
- People suffering because of Imran Khan’s bad policies: Marriyum
- Cinema mecca The Last Moving Picture Company sells Hollywood magic from its base in Kirtland
- Donald Trump is standing on the shoulders of Barry Goldwater
- Rashmika Mandanna arrives in a new controversy, read here
- opinion | Why I finally gave away our air hockey table this Christmas