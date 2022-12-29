911: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders dies of accidental fentanyl overdose

911 Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders has died from the effects of offentanyl, his autopsy has revealed.

The Fear The Walking Dead star was found dead in his Los Angeles home in June at the age of 18, with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner noting his death was accidental.

Tyler, who was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role in the Prime Video series Just Add Magic: Mystery, landed guest roles on shows such as 911: Lone Star, and had actively posted on social media before. his death.

In the report obtained by TMZthe medical examiner said Tyler texted a friend the day before he died, telling them he was using fentanyl.

He also said he did not return his friend’s phone calls after he sent the message about his drug use.

The coroner also said Tyler had no known medical conditions, but had a history of drug use, including heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax.

Police found a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died, according to the report.

It comes after Tyler was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, after police responded to a call about a man who was not breathing.

Responding officers found Sanders home alone and soon after pronounced him dead.

At the time, police did not suspect foul play and found no signs of suspicious circumstances.

On his websiteThe LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner said Sanders’ cause of death was “deferred,” meaning “pending further investigation.”

Besides his role in the YA spinoff of Just Add Magic, the teenage actor was best known for his small-screen guest roles in 911: Lone Star, The Rookie, and Fear the Walking Dead.

A representative for Sanders, Pedro Tapia, told the site that the cause of death would be investigated.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Pedro Tapia said in a statement. “He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

Sanders has kept a fairly active presence on social media, including a Facebook page where he was often seen at home or on vacation with his large family.

His last Instagram post was from five days ago where he was seen wearing a blue suit while on a patio in Vail, Colorado. The caption read “Style”.

He was in Vail with his family when they were seen rafting down a white river. “Here’s a quick before and after of my family’s whitewater rafting,” he wrote in his caption as his family was seen paddling and then in the next photo being hit with water.

Sanders picked up an Emmy Award nomination for his role in the Amazon series, Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

The young actor started working professionally at the age of 10 after working on stage in school projects. His first role was in 2015 on the show JLW Academy as himself.

Then he landed the role of young Jake Otto in Fear The Walking Dead in the 2017 episode titled TEOTWAWKI whichled to the role of Siggy in the TV movie What About Barb?

He played Logan Hawke in the TV series The Rookie in 2018. In 2019 he starred as Eli in the critically acclaimed Reliant.

Also in 2019, he played Leo in Just Add Magic and the following year he starred in the TV movie Escaping My Stalker.

He had a bigger role, again as Leo, in the spin-off Just Add Magic: Mystery City in 2020.

On 911: Lone Star, he played Brian in the 2022 episode Impulse Control.

Tyler has The Price We Pay in post-production awaiting release.

In the past, he had worked with actress Leah Remini, who followed him on Instagram.