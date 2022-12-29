New Orleans guitarist Walter Wolfman Washington dies at 79 | Entertainment





NEW ORLEANS (AP) New Orleans music legend Walter Wolfman Washington, a cornerstone of the city’s musical nightlife for decades, has died of cancer, just days after turning 79. Washington died Dec. 22 at Passages Hospice, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. Funeral services are scheduled for January 4 at 2 p.m. at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. A benefit concert to help with medical and funeral expenses is scheduled for January 8 at the Tipitinas Concert Hall. Washington and his band, the Roadmasters, mix blues, R&B, funk and soul, punctuating the songs with his signature howl, the newspaper reports. In director Michael Murphys 2005 musical documentary New Orleans Make It Funky!, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards bows to Washington in tribute to his guitar style and tone, the newspaper reported. Washington began his career supporting New Orleans musical legends Irma Thomas, Lee Dorsey and Johnny Adams, who eventually became a mentor and close friend. Johnny taught me a lot, Washington recalled in 1999. He said: if you want to sing high notes, you have to be careful how you get up there. Take your time. Do not rush. Once you get used to getting up there it will be easy. He also played the guitar. Hed shows me how to hit notes and how to run from note to note and pay attention to that note’s place. He was like a dad. I could talk to him about anything. Washington backed Adams on several Rounder Records albums before releasing his first album with the Roadmasters, Leader of the Pack, for the HepMe label in 1981. He moved on to Rounder for Wolf Tracks in 1986 and subsequent Out of the Dark and Wolf at the Door. The 1991 album Sada is named after her first daughter. He traveled overseas and occasionally toured nationally, but New Orleans nightclubs were his heart and soul. He was one of the first musicians to play in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina via generator-powered shows at the Maple Leaf. After more than 10 years without a new album, Washington made a comeback with My Future Is My Past in 2018. The album reunited him with Thomas for a duet on the old Adams song Even Now and earned Washington some best reviews of his career. More recently, he completed another batch of eight blues-tinged songs, produced by galactic saxophonist Ben Ellman. Washington manager Adam Shipley is currently buying the finished album from record labels, the newspaper reported. Over the past six or seven years, Walter got the recognition he deserved, Shipley said. He released great music and had a great life. A devoted smoker and drinker with a colorful personal life, Washington has battled numerous health issues over the years. Still, her diagnosis of tonsil cancer in March was surprising. Even though he underwent chemotherapy and radiation, he continued to perform, including at this year’s French Quarter Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. No one could tell what he was going through, said his wife, Michelle Washington. He was a soldier until the end. He didn’t want people to feel sorry for him. He led an incredible life. He touched a lot of people and brought them a lot of joy. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Sada and Mamadou Washington, and a son, Brian Anderson.

For additional copyright information, see the distributor of this article, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

