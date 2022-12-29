Top 5 controversies of 2022





Mumbai: Bollywood has had its fair share of controversy over the years. Like every year, 2022 has also seen several controversies making waves in the industry, sparking public outrage and media attention. From the tendency to boycott certain films and actors due to their perceived political leanings or personal beliefs to the sensational revelation of Sushmita Sen’s relationship, a look at some of the biggest controversies to hit Bollywood in 2022. 1. Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen’s relationship Sharing a bunch of romantic photos from the Maldives, Lalit Modi made headlines in July this year. The former IPL president declared his love for Sushmita Sen by sharing photos with her. He even called the actress his better half. Lalit Modi’s wife died in 2018 and after that he wrote about a fresh start and a new life. He added, Not married – just dating. This too will happen one day. Lalit Modi has shared all the photos of him with Sushmita Sen but the premiere remained silent about it. Former IPL President Lalit Modi (L), Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen (R) 2. Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Ranveer Singh was embroiled in controversy after posing nude for a magazine photo shoot in July this year which drew mixed reactions from various executives and critics. Mumbai Police filed FIR under various sections of IPC against the actor. Images from her photo shoot were uploaded on July 21. Actors like Vidya Balan, Masaba GuptaNakuul Mehta and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap openly supported Ranveer after the controversy. Ranveer Singh (Instagram) 3. Boycott Lal Singh Chadha Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha failed to bring the expected box office collections. Just before the film’s release, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was trending on Twitter. Some Twitter users circulated Aamir’s statement “India’s growing intolerance” from 2015. His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines saying she was considering leaving the country for the safety of their children. Aamir Khan’s co-star in Kareena Kapoor’s old video in which she says she doesn’t care about trolls has also gone viral. The film ultimately declared a box office flop. Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo: Twitter) 4. IFFI Jury calls Kashmir Files ‘vulgar propaganda’ Jury chief Nadav Lapid, who addressed the audience at the IFFI closing ceremony, called “The Kashmir Files” film propaganda vulgar. The Kashmir Files was screened at the International Indian Film Festival held in Goa this year. The Israeli filmmaker said we were all confused and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. It felt like a propaganda film, vulgar, inappropriate for a competitive artistic section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel completely comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you at this point. In the spirit of this festival, we can certainly also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life. The Kashmiri Files Poster (IANS) 5. Besharam Rank by Deepika Padukone Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the big screen after a four-year hiatus at Pathaan. Various Bollywood films released this year failed to make an impression and Southern films eclipsed Hindi cinema. Bollywood’s Badshah and Deepika Padukone brought much-needed energy with the release of Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang this year. The song has become one of the most watched songs on You Tube and is loved by the public. The song remained controversial after some political leaders raised an objection over the color of the saffron bikini worn by Deepika in the song. Pathane [YouTube]

