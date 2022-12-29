Improve the winter health and beauty of your houseplants | News, Sports, Jobs





Beat the post-holiday blues with a little indoor gardening. Keeping your houseplants healthy and looking their best with a little grooming this winter is sure to lift your spirits. Cut off dead leaves as they appear. Use sharp shears or pruners to make a clean cut that looks tidy and closes quickly. An occasional brown leaf is usually not a problem, but if the browning persists, it may be time for action. Assess growing conditions and make any necessary adjustments. Brown leaves are often caused by low humidity which is common in many homes in the winter. Increase the humidity in your home by grouping plants together. As a plant loses moisture through its leaves through transpiration, neighboring plants benefit. Add pebbles or marbles to the saucer or trays under the plants. Let excess water collect in the pebbles under the pot. As the water evaporates, the humidity increases all around the plant. Move plants that require moist soil and high humidity into a terrarium. They are attractive living decorations and easy to care for high maintenance plants. Over and under watering can also lead to brown leaves, leaf edges and tips. Water thoroughly as needed. Base frequency on the plants you are growing, ambient temperature and humidity. Tropical plants need more consistently moist soil, while cacti and succulents like it drier. With low light conditions in many homes, plants grow more slowly and may need less frequent watering in winter. Drain any excess water that collects in the saucer, which can lead to root rot. Stop fertilizing houseplants in the winter unless they are actively growing. Applying fertilizers that the plants do not need can damage the roots, leading to discoloration of the leaves. Cut off the brown tips that are common on spider plants, dracaenas, Ti plants, and prayer plants that are sensitive to chlorine and fluoride in water. Avoid the problem by using chemical-free water. Wipe the dust from the leaves with a damp cloth. Use a cosmetic brush to clean the fuzzy leaves of plants like African violets. Keeping your plants clean and well maintained also helps reduce insect and disease problems. Protect plants further from pests with Summit sticky traps (SummitResponsibleSolutions.com). Simply place one or two in the jar with the sticky side exposed. Yellow attracts fungus gnats, aphids, thrips, leaf miners and other pest pests that feed on your plants. The sticky surface traps insects and kills them without the use of pesticides. Replace the trap once it becomes covered in insects or every three months. Increase the resilience of indoor plants by providing the right amount of light. Move plants to a sunnier window or add artificial lights as needed. Then give the plants a quarter turn each time you water. This promotes more balanced growth by exposing all parts of the plant to the light source. Taking the time to care for your plants improves their health and beauty while improving your mood and helping to combat stress. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

