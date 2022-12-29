Disney+ Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl | Adassa and his team discuss bringing music to live audiences





Charm was truly a magical animated film when it landed in theaters to much fanfare. Then it became a pretty ambitious next act to put that music and story on stage at the famed Hollywood Bowl in front of hundreds of people and film them for a Disney+ special. Here is the full description of the special: Enter Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented spectacular concert as the original voice of the Walt Disney Animation Studios Academy Award winner Charm meets at the Hollywood Bowl. The stage production stars Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Carolina Gaitn, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Maura Castillo, Angie Cepeda and Olga Merediz, as well as special guests including legendary Colombian superstar Carlos Vives. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl has transformed the landmark into the world of animated film which has become a worldwide phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience gives you a front row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animations Charm. LRM Onlines Gig Patta spoke with actress/singer Adassa, showrunner/executive producer Sally Wood and choreographers Kai Martinez and Jamal Sims. We discussed the ambitious project, the challenges of being live and recorded, and the audience experience. Adassa is an Afro-Latina urban reggaeton singer, who has collaborated with Daddy Yankee, Pitbull, Don Omar, Lil Jon and Juvenile, to name a few. His 2005 single De Tra reached No. 40 on the Billboard Latin Tropical Airplay chart. She also found success with the songs Bounce, Dancing Alone and Little White Lies in European markets. Charm marks her acting debut as the voice of Dolores Madrigal. Kai Martinez is a Los Angeles-based professional choreographer with a background in freestyle movement and commercial choreography. She has worked as a movement coach and choreographer for Grammy-winning artists Anderson Paak and Cocoa Sarai, as well as Juno-winning rapper TOBi. She worked alongside Jamal Sims to help create the animated musical dance numbers for Charm. Jamal Sims is a choreographer and director who has regularly participated in the reality TV competition RuPauls Drag Race as a choreographer and judge. He made his directorial debut in 2018 with When the beat drops. He coordinated with Kai Martinez the animated dance sequences for Charm. This year he was the executive producer and choreographer of the ABC television special The beauty and the Beast. Sally Woods is a producer of many television series and musical events, including The BRIT Awards, Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds Festivaland top pops. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl makes its special premiere today on Disney+. Watch the exclusive interview with actress Adassa, showrunner Sally Wood and choreographers Kai Martinez and Jamal Sims. Let us know what you think of the interview. For news and interviews, contact Gig Patta at [email protected]. Source: LRM Online Exclusive, Disney+

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lrmonline.com/news/disneys-plus-encanto-at-the-hollywood-bowl-adassa-and-crew-discuss-bringing-musical-to-the-live-audiences/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos