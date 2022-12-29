Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji reveals why Bollywood has seen theater audiences decline





Recently, an old video of Ayan Mukherji has appeared on the internet and is getting a lot of reactions from netizens. In the video, Ayan talks about the massive decline in movie theater audiences for Bollywood movies. He said, Hindi movies saw a massive drop in cinema audiences and in fact only 3% of people saw 3 idiots and the original Agneepath which was a flop had more moviegoers who bought the ticket than the new one which got crossed 100 crore.

You can watch the full video here:



Vinod Chopra Movies This statement by Ayan Mukherji is evident when comparing old and new movies and the number of tickets sold. movies like Gadar, DDLJ, K3G, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Border, Maine Pyaar Kiya did not collect massive sums at the box office but sold more tickets than new films like KGF, Brahmastra and many others, which do incredible business and make way more money than those old films, but fail to attract audiences to theaters. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, which collected over Rs 130 crore at the box office, sold over 70 million tickets; compared to the biggest hit of the year KGF 2which collected over 1000 crores but only managed to sell 17 million movie tickets.

Films of Hombale Interestingly, the old Agneepathwhich starred Amitabh Bachchan and Dany Denzongpa in the lead roles, sold more tickets despite a flop than the 2012 remake, which sold fewer tickets despite being declared a hit and garnering over Rs 100 crores . It all started with the success of 3 foolswhich collected over 200 crore but only sold 31 million tickets, barely 3% of the total Hindi-speaking audience.

Vinod Chopra Movies The main reason behind this could be the introduction of multiplexes in the early 2000s and their high ticket prices, which replaced single screens. People had some pretty interesting reactions to Ayans’ comments. A user commented, High ticket prices. Disappearance of single screens. The spread of the Internet. Mobiles. Lots of regional content. There are so many factors. Another user commented, Tickets are too expensive, producers are too greedy and actors are overpaid and budgets are inflated.



BollyBlindsNGossip Reddit The increase in the size of screens and chairs in multiplexes has been directly proportional to the price of tickets and there are only a few filmmakers who make films for themasses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/125735-brahmastra-director-ayan-mukherji-on-bollywood-decline-in-theatre-going-audience.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos